In pictures: the best drum gear of 2009

The year 2009 has been one of innovation in the world of drum gear. The clever use of new materials alone (combinations of bubinga and birch, acrylic shells, oak, mahogany and, er… NiNjA skateboard bearings) is cause enough for celebration. Not to mention the magnitude of bronze, wires and cow hide in our percussion and electronic categories...



Following the best guitar and hi-tech gear of the year, the drum awards are based both on the reviews from our sister of drumming knowledge and prowess, Rhythm magazine, and MusicRadar’s own experiences. Let’s kick things off with a big one: the best acoustic kits of 2009.

With high-end manufacturers Spaun and DW entering the world of production drums with the TL Series and Eco-X Project kits respectively, 2009’s best sets category has been a stellar yet highly-competitive battlefield. But it’s the MIA Award-winning Tama Starclassic Performer (with its clever combination of Bubinga and Birch woods) and Yamaha Oak X Kit (with its frankly genius use of Oak!) that’ll be sharing the honours this year.

Both pro-level, offering bang up-to-the-minute configurations and finishes and exploding with character.



