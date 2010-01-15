NAMM 2010: Pearl unveils e-Pro Live electronic drum kit

PRESS RELEASE: Pearl Corporation's new E-Pro Live is a revolutionary electronic drum set that looks, feels, and sounds like real drums. Never before has today's drummer been offered the limitless sonic capability and realistic feel of electronic drums on a drumset built with real drum shells, real brass cymbals, and real drumset hardware, all from the percussion industry's leader, Pearl.

The real look of the E-Pro Live starts with the real sizes of the drums. The set features 10", 12" and 14" toms, a 14" snare drum, and a 20" bass drum, so the drummer no longer has to change their playing mechanics to adjust to a set full of 8" practice pads.

The next component contributing to the real look of the drums is the real wood shells. Authentic Pearl shells, drum hardware and drum finishes adorn both versions of E-Pro Live. Two finishes are available: Pearl's new Artisan II finish, available in a beautiful Quilted Maple fade, and a durable black wrap.

What makes the E-Pro Live drumset truly different than other electronic drumsets is the real feel and response from the pads. Pearl's Tru-Trac Electronic Heads feature dual-zones that reproduce all of the intricacies the drummer is used to hearing when you play an acoustic drum. The smooth coating on the heads makes moving from drum to drum fast and easy.

The cymbals featured on the E-Pro Live are Pearl's E-Classic high-end electronic cymbals, made with real brass. Traditional rubber EPC2 cymbals are also available. Both sets feature a 3-zone ride, a crash, and a set of super responsive hi-hats.

All of these great components couldn't reach their full potential without rich drum and percussion sounds generated from the r.e.d.box drum module (r.e.d. stands for Real Electronic Drums). The r.e.d.box massive 128MB RAM capacity accommodates 1000 High Definition Sounds, 100 High Definition kits, plus space for 100 user-created kits.

One very unique and exciting capability of Pearl's r.e.d.box is the Memory Switch, which gives you the ability to flash the memory and substitute a lush, super high-end drum set for the original acoustics. Pearl has partnered with professional digital drum samplers Toontrack, Sonic Reality, Ocean Way, Steven Slate Drums, Virtual Drumline and BFD, to provide the lush kits through a new website. Turn It Up and Lay It Down music-minus-drums tracks will also be available for purchase here.

E-Pro Live is actually two kits in one. Replace the Tru-Trac heads with acoustic heads and swap out the cymbals, and you have a quality Pearl acoustic drumset that is ready to handle any musical situation.

E-Pro Live delivers the real looks, real feel, and real sound of acoustic drums.

E-Pro Live: Get Real. Be Real.

