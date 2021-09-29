No time to dive bomb: watch an army of drones perform the James Bond theme (and play that chord)

It might be No Time To Die, but with the release of the long-awaited new Bond film now just hours away, now seems like a great time to revisit this remarkable footage of a band of drones playing John Barry's classic theme.

The video, originally created back in 2012, features nine robot quadrotors playing keyboard, drums and maracas, a cymbal and even a 'couch guitar', which is a series of tuned guitar strings stretched over the wooden frame of a sofa. Listen out for that one when our flying friends strum the classic 'spy chord' at the end.

The people behind the project were Daniel Mellinger and Alex Kushleyev of Penn's School of Engineering and Applied Science. The pair have since formed KMel Robotics, which was acquired by Qualcomm Technologies Inc. in 2015.

With speculation over who should play the next 007 the current talk of the town, we think whoever is making the next Bond film should take things a bit leftfield and employ these robots for the theme song.