How to play the Bond guitar chord: the spy chord is back - learn it here

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's theme for the twice delayed but finally here James Bond film No Time To Die gives a nod to the spy series' history – the classic Bond guitar chord.

The chord's name is Maj9… EmMaj9 and was originally the work of English guitarist Vic Flick who was the lead guitarist on the 1962 soundtrack of first Bond film Dr. No. Flick continued to contribute to Bond themes until the late eighties.

• Ranked - the best (and worst) James Bond theme songs

The best news is his famous closing chord is an easy one and you can learn it below.

(Image credit: Future)

Although this EmMaj9 chord is jarring and dissonant for use anywhere else, it's also probably the most famous chord in the world in terms of recognition. Enjoy!