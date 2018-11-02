Do producers and DJs need music theory? We ask the pros

We popped over to the Amsterdam Dance Event recently and corralled some of the best names in electronic music to pick their brains for some top tips and tricks.

In this video we talk to the likes of Octave One, Joyce Muniz, Pig&Dan, Nicky Romero, Layton Giordani and Enrico Sangiuliano; asking them if they think music theory is important for producers and DJs nowadays?

When it comes to the creative process everybody’s different, but you may just find some nuggets of inspirational gold from the people who do it for a living.