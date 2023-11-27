This Cyber Monday is the best we've ever seen for piano and keyboard deals - and luckily there's still time to save big on Yamaha, Roland, Korg, Casio and Kawai

By Daryl Robertson
published

Whether you're looking for a beginner keyboard or a state-of-the-art digital piano, you still have time to bag a tasty Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday keyboard and piano deals
Cyber Monday is in full swing, and many of the great deals we saw over the weekend are still out there as we speak. Hurry, though, as most of them are likely to expire tonight.

In previous years, we've felt let down by the offering for piano players, but that certainly isn't the case for Cyber Monday 2023. Sweetwater, Guitar Center and Musician's Friend all have enticing discounts on everything from digital pianos to synth modules, beginner keyboardsMIDI controllers, sequencers and more. Prices range from a couple of hundred dollars to thousands, so there are some potentially massive savings to be had.

Below, we've picked our favourite keyboards and pianos from this year's incredible line-up. These are instruments that we not only highly rate but would happily part with our own cash for. Don't see anything that takes your fancy? Well, head over to our Cyber Monday keyboard, synth and piano deals page for even more great offers. 

Roland FP-30X: Was $799.99

Roland FP-30X: Was $799.99, now $699
Roland's FP range is one of our favourites when it comes to affordable beginner-friendly instruments, so naturally, we get very excited when we see one with a healthy discount. Right now you can save $100 at Guitar Center. 

Vox Continental: Was $1,599.99

Vox Continental: Was $1,599.99, now $999.99
The original Vox Continental is a classic. Used by the likes of the The Beatles and The Doors this organ was one of defining sounds of the '60s. This modern version looks to deliver the sound and vibe of the original, but with modern playability and features - and better yet, you can save $600 at Sweetwater!

Kawai CN29: Was $1,699

Kawai CN29: Was $1,699, now $999
The Kawai CN29 is a truly stunning home piano. From its superb sounds, effortless playability, charming good look and Bluetooth features this piano offers players a whole lot for a very modest price - and it's even better with $700 slashed off the price!

Yamaha P-145 B: Was £399

Yamaha P-145 B: Was £399, now £359
Yamaha's P-45 was most definitely one of the most popular beginner pianos on the market, and the latest iteration builds on the previous generation but manages to shrink the model to an even more compact size, making it more portable. This unit is still firmly new, so we are surprised to see it discount for Cyber Monday. Read our full Yamaha P-145 review

Roland RP30: Was $899.99

Roland RP30: Was $899.99, now $699
The stylish RP30 is one of our favourite beginner home digital pianos. Featuring Roland's stand-out build quality, superb sounds and excellent feel, this is a total bargain at only $699.99 - save $200 at Sweetwater. 

Casio Privia PX-870: Was $1,199

Casio Privia PX-870: Was $1,199, now $999
With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 19 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong. 

Yamaha PSR-E373: Was $219.99, now $179.99

Yamaha PSR-E373: Was $219.99, now $179.99
When it comes to recommendations for beginner-friendly keyboards, we will always go straight for Yamaha. These keyboards are well-made, durable and most importantly sound great! Right now you can score 40% off the fabulous PSR-E373 at Guitar Center. 

Akai Pro MPK249 49-key controller: $469

Akai Pro MPK249 49-key controller: $469, now $329
The Akai MPK249 is bursting with features: 2x expression wheels, 16x drum pads, 8 rotary controls, 8 buttons, and 8 sliders (all assignable) plus a built-in arpeggiator. It’s loaded with functions borrowed from the MPC too, such as Note Repeat and Swing, and the 49 keys also have aftertouch! With $149 off at Sweetwater, this is your controller needs sorted for years to come.

M-Audio Oxygen Pro 25-key controller: $199

M-Audio Oxygen Pro 25-key controller: $199, now $129
Sometimes, a space-saving, portable controller is exactly what’s needed. But that doesn’t mean it has to lack functionality. M-Audio’s Oxygen Pro 25 has a two-octave keyboard (with aftertouch), 16 pads, 8 rotaries and pitch/expression wheels. You’ll also receive a collection of synth, piano, drum machine and organ plugins. With $70 off it’s a bargain.

Roland FANTOM-07: Was $2,079

Roland FANTOM-07: Was $2,079, now $1,499
This complete music workstation from Roland is designed to streamline your music creation and play the part of a performance keyboard all in one. It's got a huge $589 discount in the Musician's Friend Cyber Monday sale and even includes cables, a stand, an expression pedal, and a sustain pedal as part of the package.

