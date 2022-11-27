Whisper it, but one of the cheapest Black Friday iPad deals is still available

There are always loads of Black Friday iPad deals on all the models in the range (iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini etc) but for some people, the only deal that matters is the one on the cheapest iPad currently available.

This year, the iPad sitting in that chair is the 9th-generation 10.2-inch model, and the good news is that UK customers can currently get it at a significant discount.

iPad 10.2-inch WiFI (2021, 64GB): £369 £309 at Amazon

Want to get the cheapest iPad in the current Apple line-up at the cheapest price? Here you go. This 10.2-inch 9th-gen model has an A13 Bionic chip and is more than capable of running the latest music-making apps.

iPad 10.2-inch WiFI (2021, 256GB): £549 £459 Amazon

As above, but with 256GB of storage rather than 64GB, meaning that you're far less likely to run out of storage one you start installing loads of apps and working on audio-intensive music projects.

Now, you may have spotted that there’s also a 10th-generation iPad on the market, which might lead you to worry that the 9th-gen model is somehow out of date. However, in reality, these are two very different beasts.

In fact, with its all-screen design and USB-C port, the 10th-gen model actually has more in common with the iPad Air, albeit with a slower processor (A14 Bionic as opposed to M1).

Why wouldn’t you just buy that one, though? In short: price. The entry-level 64GB WiFI 10th-gen model retails for $449/£499, while its predecessor, the 9th-generation iPad, regularly sells for $329/£369.

But this isn’t a regular weekend, and the good news is that you can currently pick up the 9th-generation iPad for just £309 at Amazon UK, saving you £60. For that you get a WiFi model with an A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage.

If you want to max out the storage, the 256GB model of the same iPad is also being sold at a discount: £459 down from £549, a sweet £90 saving.

