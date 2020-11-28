Black Friday means you can get an M1 MacBook Air or Pro cheaper than you think

Apple's M1 Macs are new - very new - which made us suspect that it was unlikely that they'd be discounted much over this Cyber Weekend. It turns out that we were wrong, though, as you can save a bit on both the Apple silicon MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch.

Let's start with the M1 Air, because Amazon UK are letting you have the silver 8GB, 256GB version for less than £950, giving you a £49 saving. The Air has often been ignored by producers in the past, but given that it now has very similar specs to the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, it's definitely worth considering.

Apple M1 MacBook Air: £999 £949.97 at Amazon

You'll struggle to find an M1 MacBook Air much cheaper than this right now - it comes in silver and with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Most importantly, performance promises to be much-improved in comparison to the previous Intel-powered entry-level model.View Deal

If you live in the UK, you can also save more than £49 on the new silicon-powered Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, with the price coming down from £1,299 to £1,249.97.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch: £1,299 £1,249.97 at Amazon

Save more than £49 on this just-released MacBook Pro at Amazon UK, with M1 power, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Logic Pro and GarageBand are already fully compatible and other DAWs and plugins will inevitably follow suit.View Deal

OK, that’s not a massive saving, but given that this is a brand-new machine that’s garnering stellar reviews, it’s still pretty tempting, particularly as you could have it delivered as early as Sunday 29 November.

US deal hounds, meanwhile, can save even more over at B&H Photo, which is offering a cool $100 off the same machine. The price here is $1,199, down from $1,299.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch: $1,299 $1,199 at B&H Photo

$100 off an Apple silicon-powered M1 MacBook Pro? You'd better believe it! This model comes in Space Grey with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and is available to US customers at B&H Photo.View Deal

Switching to M1 power right now isn’t a great idea for everyone, of course, as there are still compatibility issues to consider, but if you’re looking for your first music computer and want to use either Logic Pro or GarageBand, you’re getting a lot of machine for your money here.

