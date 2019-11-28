Black Friday Amazon deals: Roland drum machine, sampler and DJ controller offers now on - save up to $200 on the Roland TR-8S

Roland is having a huge clearout on Amazon this Black Friday with a slew of products taking hits on prices.

Here we focussing on just the beatmaking side of things, including drum machines , samplers and DJ controllers , with the likes of the TR-08 , TR-8S , DJ-808 and SP-404A all down in price for the holidays.

Mixing a fine blend of Roland heritage and modern techniques, there is something here for any producer looking to build on their arsenal of beatmaking tools, in fact, there’s enough here to get you up and running in many a live techno scenario.

First up is the Roland SP-404A Drum Machine, a linear wave sampler with pattern sequencer, 12 performance pads, 29 onboard DSP effects and built-in microphone. This offer also comes bundled with a 1GB SD Card and six Blucoil AA batteries.

Roland's ultra-compact Boutique edition of the legendary 808, the TR-08, needs no introduction really, but if you have been under a rock for the past 30-odd years then know that the 808 is the cornerstone of all electronic and hip-hop music.

What happens when you combine a 4-channel mixer with drum sequencing and classic 808, 909, 707 and 606 sounds? The DJ-808, Roland's flagship DJ controller, also features vocal processing, and "the deepest Serato dj Pro integration available."

Finally, we have one of the most hotly anticipated deals from Roland this year, the TR-8S. The newest drum machine from the Japanese giant improves on the TR-8 with the inclusion of eight individual outputs.

Roland beatmaking deals on Amazon

Roland SP-404A Sampler: was $549.99, now $499.99

With a discount 9%, you are getting $50 off this Roland Aira sampler, featuring 16-bit linear sampling, 29 onboard DSP effects, smooth FX switching, and 12 professional performance pads.

View Deal

Roland TR-08 Rhythm Composer: was $379.99, now $299.99

Take advantage of this 21% discount, $80 off the Roland Boutique edition of the most iconic drum machine to ever grace the earth, the TR-08. A decent-sounding digital resurrection of a classic beatbox, despite the lack of individual outputs.

View Deal

Roland DJ-808 DJ Controller: was $1,239.99, now $898.88

Get $340.12 off Roland’s flagship 4-channel DJ controller with built-in drum sequencing, vocal processing, and the deepest Serato dj Pro integration available. On top of that, you get a Roland TRS drum machine built-in delivering 606, 707, 808, 909 kicks, snares, claps and hi-hats.

View Deal

