Black Friday Amazon deals: Roland drum machine, sampler and DJ controller offers now on - save up to $200 on the Roland TR-8S

Roland is having a huge clearout on Amazon this Black Friday with a slew of products taking hits on prices.
Here we focussing on just the beatmaking side of things, including drum machines, samplers and DJ controllers, with the likes of the TR-08, TR-8S, DJ-808 and SP-404A all down in price for the holidays.
Mixing a fine blend of Roland heritage and modern techniques, there is something here for any producer looking to build on their arsenal of beatmaking tools, in fact, there’s enough here to get you up and running in many a live techno scenario.
- The best Black Friday Music deals
- Shop Roland synth, keyboard and piano deals on Amazon
- Shop Roland audio interface deals on Amazon
First up is the Roland SP-404A Drum Machine, a linear wave sampler with pattern sequencer, 12 performance pads, 29 onboard DSP effects and built-in microphone. This offer also comes bundled with a 1GB SD Card and six Blucoil AA batteries.
Roland's ultra-compact Boutique edition of the legendary 808, the TR-08, needs no introduction really, but if you have been under a rock for the past 30-odd years then know that the 808 is the cornerstone of all electronic and hip-hop music.
- The 10 best budget and high-end DJ controllers for Serato, Traktor and more
- The best drum machines 2019: our pick of the best grooveboxes
- The best samplers for studio production or live performance in 2019
What happens when you combine a 4-channel mixer with drum sequencing and classic 808, 909, 707 and 606 sounds? The DJ-808, Roland's flagship DJ controller, also features vocal processing, and "the deepest Serato dj Pro integration available."
Finally, we have one of the most hotly anticipated deals from Roland this year, the TR-8S. The newest drum machine from the Japanese giant improves on the TR-8 with the inclusion of eight individual outputs.
Roland beatmaking deals on Amazon
Roland SP-404A Sampler: was $549.99, now $499.99
With a discount 9%, you are getting $50 off this Roland Aira sampler, featuring 16-bit linear sampling, 29 onboard DSP effects, smooth FX switching, and 12 professional performance pads.
Roland TR-08 Rhythm Composer: was $379.99, now $299.99
Take advantage of this 21% discount, $80 off the Roland Boutique edition of the most iconic drum machine to ever grace the earth, the TR-08. A decent-sounding digital resurrection of a classic beatbox, despite the lack of individual outputs.
Roland DJ-808 DJ Controller: was $1,239.99, now $898.88
Get $340.12 off Roland’s flagship 4-channel DJ controller with built-in drum sequencing, vocal processing, and the deepest Serato dj Pro integration available. On top of that, you get a Roland TRS drum machine built-in delivering 606, 707, 808, 909 kicks, snares, claps and hi-hats.
Roland TR-8S Rhythm Performer: was $749.99, now $549.99
Get a hefty $200 off Roland’s newest flagship drum machine, featuring eight analogue outputs, as well as detailed circuit-models of the 808, 606, 909, 707, 727, and even several modified versions.
Black Friday deals from around the web
- Amazon.com - new Black Friday deals every day
- Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day
- GuitarCenter.com - loads of great pre-Black Friday deals for musicians
- Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on gear for guitarists, drummers, DJs & more
- SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products
- Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment
- MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19
- Walmart.com - great deals on music gear
- Argos.co.uk - top deals on iPads and laptops
- Currys.co.uk - black Tag tech sale now on
- PluginBoutique.com - up to 95% off the latest music-making software
- Waves.com - daily deals, free plugins and more!
- Loopmasters.com - save up to 80% on plugins and bundles