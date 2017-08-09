Meet the sort-of-new member of the Roland Aira family, the SP-404A sampler

Roland has expanded its Aira range with the introduction of the SP-404A. If you think you’ve seen it before then you’re very much not mistaken; the new sampler is a refreshed version of the SP-404SX, with the added bonus of an SD card loaded with Loopmasters samples.

To coincide with the release of the SP-404A, a system update has been made available for the TR-8. System version 1.5 includes MIDI Out support so that, once connected to the SP-404A, the TR-8 will be able to trigger samples on the 404 from its 16-step sequencer.

Integration with the TR-8 is taken further as the SP-404A can also utilise the processing power of the TR-8. A signal taken from the stereo out on the 404 into the external audio-in of the TR-8 can exploit the Scatter feature to reverse, glitch, gate, truncate and stutter your samples.

There is currently no word on price or availability of the SP-404A, but we can assume that it will be around the same price as the, now discontinued, SX edition, which can still be sought for around £379. For more information, check out the Roland website .

SP-404A features