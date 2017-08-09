Meet the sort-of-new member of the Roland Aira family, the SP-404A sampler

Roland has expanded its Aira range with the introduction of the SP-404A. If you think you’ve seen it before then you’re very much not mistaken; the new sampler is a refreshed version of the SP-404SX, with the added bonus of an SD card loaded with Loopmasters samples.
To coincide with the release of the SP-404A, a system update has been made available for the TR-8. System version 1.5 includes MIDI Out support so that, once connected to the SP-404A, the TR-8 will be able to trigger samples on the 404 from its 16-step sequencer.
Integration with the TR-8 is taken further as the SP-404A can also utilise the processing power of the TR-8. A signal taken from the stereo out on the 404 into the external audio-in of the TR-8 can exploit the Scatter feature to reverse, glitch, gate, truncate and stutter your samples.
There is currently no word on price or availability of the SP-404A, but we can assume that it will be around the same price as the, now discontinued, SX edition, which can still be sought for around £379. For more information, check out the .
SP-404A features
- Sample anytime, anywhere with the built-in mic and battery power
- Can be triggered from the 16-step sequencer in the TR-8 Rhythm Performer (TR-8 system version 1.50 or later required)
- AIRA black-and-green color scheme to match existing AIRA hardware
- “Sounds by Loopmasters” SD card includes over 100 new stereo samples, effects, and one-shots
- 29 DSP effects, including filter, delay, unique voice effects, subsonic, looper, and more
- Three control knobs, 12 trigger pads, and Sub Pad for rapid-repeat triggering
- Seamless effects switching for smooth, perfect performances
- Pattern sequencer with quantize mode and shuffle feels
- Import audio files from a computer and assign samples to pads with free Mac/Windows software