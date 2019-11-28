Black Friday Amazon deals: save up to $500 on Roland synthesizers, keyboards, pianos and workstations

Roland has dropped prices on some of its most popular products this Black Friday, but perhaps the biggest savings are to be had right here, with up to a whopping $400 off synths, keyboards, and pianos.
Whether you're a gigging musician, beginner, or producer, there is something here for everyone, including the Boutique SH-101, FA-06, V-Combo VR-730 and more.
The top savings can be found on both the FA-06 workstation and V-Combo VR-730 live performance keyboard, with Roland seeing fit to drop both gig-ready 'boards by $400 and $500 respectively.
If you're looking for something a little smaller then feast your eyes on the Boutique SH-01A, a reimagining of the iconic SH-101 synth from the '80s, which sees its pricetag reduced to just $299.99.
Anyone starting out learning the piano would do no wrong choosing Roland's GO:Piano 88. A compact and lightweight electronic piano for playing and storing anywhere, which also features fully wireless operation with battery power and Bluetooth connectivity. Allowing you to connect to any smartphone, or tablet for accessing advanced music lessons.
Roland Boutique SH-10A synth: was $389.99, now $299.99
Sounds of the classic SH-101 synthesizer via ACB tech, with added Unison, Chord, and four-voice Polyphonic modes. This bundle also comes with 4x AA batteries, velcro cable ties and it looks like they've thrown in a MIDI cable too.View Deal
Roland FA-06 Music Workstation: was $1,399.99, now $999.99
A lightweight and gig-ready body with 61-note velocity-sensitive keyboard with over 2000 sounds from the flagship INTEGRA-7 sound module, including SuperNATURAL synth and acoustic tones and drums.View Deal
Roland GO:Piano88: was $399.99, now $299.99
Save $100 on this 88-note keyboard with full-size keys. The GO:Piano 88 also features onboard high-quality Bluetooth speakers for wireless smartphone connection.View Deal
Roland V-Combo VR-730: was $1,599.99, now $1,099.99
Save a huge $500 on this 73-note waterfall keyboard with semi-weighted action for authentic organ and electric piano performances. The VR-730 is battery-powered, lightweight and ready for gigging.View Deal
Roland Juno-DS76 Synthesizer: was $899.99, now $699.99
Roland has shaved a cool $200 off this 76-Note velocity-sensitive keyboard with synth action. The Juno is another gig-ready 'board weighing only 15.25 lb/6.9 kg, with a sample import function for playing user WAV files.View Deal
