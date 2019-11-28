Black Friday Amazon deals: up to 53% off Roland audio interfaces and recorders

Black Friday is upon us and Roland is cutting prices on some of its most popular products.

Along with a selection of drum machines, samplers, DJ controllers, keyboards and synthesizers, the Japanese firm has also seen fit to give you huge savings on audio interface and audio recording products too.

The entry-level model in Roland's Rubix audio interface range, the Rubix 22, is being reduced by 17% to the new price of $124.99 for Black Friday.

Taking an even bigger hit is the R-07-BK audio recorder which is being slashed by half, down to $90.99.

The Rubix 22 is a 2 in/2 out audio interface that supports audio resolutions up to 24-bit/192kHz. Indicators tell you whether you've got a good signal or an overloading input, while compact sizes and supposedly solid build quality means that the Rubix should be equipped for life on the road.

• 2-in/2-out USB audio interface

• 2 low-noise mic preamps with XLR combo jacks

• Hi-Z input for guitar and other high impedance sources

• MIDI In/Out ports

• Extensively shielded, low-noise design

The R-07 handheld recorder is chock full of essential recording features required by anyone who needs to record ideas, no matter when inspiration strikes. Using Bluetooth remote control, you can place the R-07 in the prime recording location while you monitor and control it from your smartphone and Apple Watch.

• Lightweight compact hi-res recorder with Qualcomm aptX playback

• Integrated stereo microphones for excellent recording quality capture

• Bluetooth control and low latency wireless monitoring lets you control and listen to content using supported smart devices and Bluetooth speakers

• One-touch templates for instant setup in any recording scenario

• Built-in speaker for convenient playback anywhere

• Simultaneous MP3 (64/96/128/160/192/224/320 kbps) and WAV recording

(44.1/48/88.2/96 kHz, 16/24-bit)

• 128 x 64 graphic LCD with white backlight for easy visibility

Roland beatmaking deals on Amazon

Black Friday deals from around the web