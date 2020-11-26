Beginner drummer? Save $60 off the Alesis Nitro Mesh 8-piece electronic drum set with this Black Friday steal

Black Friday drum deals are here! Now is the ideal time to bag your first ever instrument or invest in an upgrade for less, and Guitar Center isn't leaving drummers out of the fun. The US retailer has dropped the price of the popular Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition electronic drum set down to just $319.99 from $379.99.

Read more: Alesis Nitro Mesh review

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: $379.99 , now $319.99

The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. No horrible plastic pads here: instead you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum, while keeping the noise down. The range of sounds, feel and build quality all add up to a cracking deal on an already-affordable e-kit. Save $60 at Guitar Center today.View Deal

The Alesis Nitro Mesh is a constant in our guides to the best electronic drum sets and best beginner electronic drum sets, and at this price, it's even more of a head-turner. Not only does it include 8-inch snare and tom pads fitted with noise-killing mesh heads, but you get a fully standalone kick drum pad, a pair of 10-inch, dual-zone cymbal pads (which can also be choked like real cymbals).

It's got tons of sounds on board (385 in total) too, arranged into 40 preset kits to keep things interesting. In addition to having an aux input for connecting your phone's audio into the module, there's USB MIDI so you can hook up to a computer.

Affordable electronic sets can vary in quality, but we can confidently say that the Alesis Nitro Mesh offers some intermediate and pro features at entry-level prices that you won't outgrow in a hurry. Plus, with $60 off, we can't think of a better time to grab one if you're already hovering.

