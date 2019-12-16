Bag bargain headphones in Sennheiser's epic seasonal sale – including Momentum True Wireless in-ears

As a little post-Black Friday bonus for music fans, Sennheiser has cut prices on a handful of their highest-rated on-ear and in-ear headphones, giving you just enough time to bag a bargain before Christmas.

Our headline pick amongst the discounted gear would be the Momentum True Wireless ear buds, praised widely for providing both sonic clarity and design excellence. For such a new product, the $50 price drop is significant and well worth checking out if you’re in the market for a new pair.

Another highlight from the Momentum range, the 2 Wireless model, is currently available at an astonishing half price. If you fancy some luxury on-ear cans but can't stomach paying full price, these are well worth your attention.

Elsewhere, the Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC over-ears deliver great battery life and true isolation from outside sounds with NoiseGard active noise cancelling tech.

Whether they're for use in the gym, on your daily commute, or just pottering around your home studio, we think you’ll dig these Bluetooth bargains…

Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless: was $399.95, now $199.95

If you prefer over-ear options, the Momentum 2 Wireless are an excellent choice if you want your on-the-go listening experience to be second to none. NoiseGard active noise cancelling tech is the icing on the cake.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC: $ 179.95 | now $119.95 | save $60

The HD 4.50BTNCs comprise all of the best qualities of its older sibling, the 4.40BT, plus increased isolation thanks to Sennheiser’s patented NoiseGard. The saving on these highly rated cans is killer, so these are certainly worth a look.View Deal