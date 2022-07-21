Andertons summer sale is heating up with big discounts on guitars, recording equipment, drums and more

Okay, the sun is out, the beer is chilling in the fridge and the BBQ is smoking away, the last thing you're thinking about is splashing out on a new piece of musical equipment - but with deals this good from the folks over at Andertons, you may want to put down your ice cream and come take a look. Right now, Andertons are offering eye-watering savings on big-name brands (opens in new tab) across a multitude of categories, from electric guitars to pedals, digital pianos to audio interfaces and so much more.

In case you aren't aware, Andertons are one of the most well-known UK music retailers - especially online - and as such, they boast one of the most impressive inventories you'll ever see from a music store. All the top name brands are represented, such as Gibson, Fender, PRS, Martin, KRK, Universal Audio, Yamaha, Casio and so much more. Luckily for you, this summer sale showcases this diverse array of products pretty well, so let's dive into a few of the best deals we could find.

(opens in new tab) Andertons Music: Summer Sale (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, you can save big on a massive range of music gear at Andertons this summer. From cut-price Squiers, 50% off D'Angelico acoustics and even a colossal £1,000 off premium guitars such as Custom Shop Gibsons and Fenders, this sale has something for everyone.

If there's one thing we love here at MusicRadar, it's an offset guitar, and we like them even more in an unusual colour. So with that said, you can see why we got excited when we spotted that the stunning Squier FSR Classic Vibe '60s Jazzmaster in Metallic Purple is now down to only £299 (opens in new tab). As part of this epic sale, Andertons are also offering 50% off selected D'Angelico acoustic guitars (opens in new tab). Although if you want to take advantage of this deal, you'll have to be quick as only one of the three options is still available! As we are writing this, there are only three D'Angelico Excel Lexington (opens in new tab) dreadnoughts left in stock.

There are also options for the players out there with a little more cash to spend, with £1,000 off premium guitars (opens in new tab). This includes masterfully made Custom Shop Gibsons, PRS, Custom Shop Fender and Heritage Guitars.

Don't worry if you're not a guitar player, there's still plenty in the sale for you. For the budding home producers, you'll want to take advantage of this tasty deal on the insanely popular KRK Rokit RP10 G4, which is now down to £332 (opens in new tab). These canary coned monitors are seen in home studios around the world, and for good reason - they sound fantastic!

If you are a keys player in the making, then the Roland Go:Piano 61 (opens in new tab) - one of our top picks for the best keyboards for beginners - is now only £219. This is a fabulous, portable piano that's perfect for kids and adults alike.

Need more advice before making a purchase? Our buyer's guides are here to help