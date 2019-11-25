Amazon UK’s Black Friday iPad deals are here: find out how much you can save

The time has come. Amazon UK’s Black Friday iPad deals are always a highlight of cyber shopping season and we now know what they are.

The most eye-catching of these has to be the £298.99 offer (down from £349) on the 32GB WiFi version of the latest standard iPad - a sub-£300 Apple tablet is always worth celebrating - and you can also grab this iPad with 128GB of storage for £399 (down from £449). That extra space could come in very handy if you’re planning on installing a lot of music-making apps.

Alternatively, if you’re prepared to go all in, might we suggest the 12.9-inch version of the latest all-singing, all-dancing iPad Pro. You can grab a 64GB model with WiFi and cellular for £971 (down from £1,119), or a mighty 1TB WiFi machine for £1,399 (down from £1,719). A lot of money, yes, but an awful lot of tablet, too.

Check out our Amazon UK Black Friday iPad deal highlights below.

The best Amazon UK Black Friday iPad deals

Apple iPad,10.2-inch, WiFi, 32GB, Space Grey £349 £298.99

The latest version of the standard iPad comes with a larger screen than before, also offering support for the Apple Pencil and full-size Smart Keyboard. And right now, it's available at a great price.

Apple iPad,10.2-inch, WiFi, 128GB, Space Grey £449 £399

If you want the latest version of the entry-level iPad but don't want to compromise on storage space, this is the model to go for. 128GB is enough for a lot of music-making apps and files.

Apple iPad Pro,12.9-inch, WiFi, 1TB, Space Grey £1,719 £1,399

This could very well be the iPad of your dreams: cracking performance, a large and lovely display, and a whopping 1TB of storage. The 19% discount might just convince you that it's worth the money.View Deal

