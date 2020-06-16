All our guitar chord lessons in one place

Guitar skills: With so many great chord lessons being added to our ongoing guitar skills tutorial series we thought it made sense to put them all in one place. Whatever level or style of guitar player you are, you'll find inspiration to develop here.
30 chords acoustic guitarists need to know
From open chords to blues and alternate tunings – we've got you covered here
22 essential chords all guitarists need to know
From beginner essentials to folk and blues
Choose your next acoustic guitar
Our pick of the best acoustic guitars for beginners and pros
10 great blues guitar chords to learn now
Enhance your blues and beyond with these shapes
Learn four great David Gilmour signature Pink Floyd guitar chords
Shine on you crazy Gm6
Make jamming easier with this 12-bar blues chord generator
Learn the most common chord progression in the most important keys and you’ll always know where you are in a 12-bar blues jam
Invest in a quality tuner
Top clip-on tuners, tuning pedals and apps to keep you sounding great
Expand your repertoire with these unusual chords
Step outside the confines of rock and pop with these exotic, weird and wonderful sounds
Learn the signature chords of Jimi Hendrix, Andy Summers, The Beatles, Rolling Stones and more
Get the sounds of your favourite players with these trademark chords
Get creative with your guitar chord playing in 20 minutes
Find new ideas for old chord shapes with our lesson
Stretch your fingers with these wide chord shapes
We’re spacing chords across all six strings and leaving lots of space between each note, aiming for an open, airy sound
Expand your mind with these ingenious prog chords
Stretch fingers and tonal textures with these progressive rock chords
Learn 16 of the best guitar chords for clean tones
Make your clean sounds shimmer with these captivating chords
Our guide to the best electric guitar strings
These are the very best guitar strings from Ernie Ball, D’Addario, Elixir, Rotosound and more
Learn the three-chord trick that's behind thousands of songs
Three chords and the most important chord progression in music
Guitar Skills: Get funky with these chord shapes
Get started with the art of chord vamping
5-minute blues guitar lesson: Learn to play diads – two-note chords
From Jimi Hendrix to John Mayer, countless players have used diads to add chord-like tone to their solos
Learn add guitar chords
A beginner's guide to exploring the contrasting moods of major and minor add chords
Major guitar chords
Welcome to the world of bright-sounding major chords; simply add a handful of new notes to create lush, spacious sounds
Learn extended minor chords
A guide to getting more from the moodiest chords of all – they can take on a mellow character too
A beginner's guide to sus guitar chords
Introduce an airy quality to your progressions with this special ‘neither major nor minor’ type of chord
Learn add guitar chords
A beginner's guide to exploring the contrasting moods of major and minor add chords
Our guide to the best electric guitars to buy now
Find the best electric guitar for your budget and playing style, from rock and metal to blues and beyond
Use chords and arpeggios to improve your solos
In this lesson we're covering ideas to help you play more melodic leads, drawing on classic Americana styles
Spice up your chord playing with these inventive harmonic ideas
Integrate natural, artificial and tapped harmonics with this Yes, Rush-style lesson
5-minute blues guitar lesson: Learn to play diads – two-note chords
From Jimi Hendrix to John Mayer, countless players have used diads to add chord-like tone to their solos
Learn to play sliding diad chords
Take diad shapes and move them to add dynamics