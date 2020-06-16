More

All our guitar chord lessons in one place

A huge variety of tutorials for all levels of player that will improve your rhythm chops

Guitar skills: With so many great chord lessons being added to our ongoing guitar skills tutorial series we thought it made sense to put them all in one place. Whatever level or style of guitar player you are, you'll find inspiration to develop here. 

30 chords acoustic guitarists need to know

From open chords to blues and alternate tunings – we've got you covered here

22 essential chords all guitarists need to know 

From beginner essentials to folk and blues

10 great blues guitar chords to learn now

Enhance your blues and beyond with these shapes

Learn four great David Gilmour signature Pink Floyd guitar chords

Shine on you crazy Gm6

Make jamming easier with this 12-bar blues chord generator

Learn the most common chord progression in the most important keys and you’ll always know where you are in a 12-bar blues jam

Expand your repertoire with these unusual chords

Step outside the confines of rock and pop with these exotic, weird and wonderful sounds

Learn the signature chords of Jimi Hendrix, Andy Summers, The Beatles, Rolling Stones and more

Get the sounds of your favourite players with these trademark chords

Get creative with your guitar chord playing in 20 minutes

Find new ideas for old chord shapes with our lesson

Stretch your fingers with these wide chord shapes

We’re spacing chords across all six strings and leaving lots of space between each note, aiming for an open, airy sound

Expand your mind with these ingenious prog chords

Stretch fingers and tonal textures with these progressive rock chords

Learn 16 of the best guitar chords for clean tones

Make your clean sounds shimmer with these captivating chords

Learn the three-chord trick that's behind thousands of songs

Three chords and the most important chord progression in music

Guitar Skills: Get funky with these chord shapes

Get started with the art of chord vamping 

5-minute blues guitar lesson: Learn to play diads – two-note chords

From Jimi Hendrix to John Mayer, countless players have used diads to add chord-like tone to their solos

Learn add guitar chords

A beginner's guide to exploring the contrasting moods of major and minor add chords

Major guitar chords 

Welcome to the world of bright-sounding major chords; simply add a handful of new notes to create lush, spacious sounds

Learn extended minor chords

A guide to getting more from the moodiest chords of all – they can take on a mellow character too

A beginner's guide to sus guitar chords

Introduce an airy quality to your progressions with this special ‘neither major nor minor’ type of chord

Use chords and arpeggios to improve your solos

In this lesson we're covering ideas to help you play more melodic leads, drawing on classic Americana styles

Spice up your chord playing with these inventive harmonic ideas

Integrate natural, artificial and tapped harmonics with this Yes, Rush-style lesson

Learn to play sliding diad chords

Take diad shapes and move them to add dynamics