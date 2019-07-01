Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019, here are the best drum deals in Guitar Center's massive 4th Of July Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is fast approaching, but there is still a couple of weeks to go until the online giant holds its annual 48-hour sale.

However, if you just got paid and simply can't wait until July 15 to snap up the best Prime Day drum deals, check out our top picks from Guitar Center's huge 4th Of July sale.

From hardware and accessories to cymbals and drum microphones, these are the drum bargains that caught our eye. The sale ends on July 4th, so act fast.

The best Guitar Center 4th Of July sale drum deals

Zildjian Premium Cymbal Bag 22 Inches - ( $129.99) $49.99 With a whopping $80 off its original price, this Zildjian Premium Cymbal Bag is a steal. The thick padding, convenient front compartment and side accessory pocket make this the best value home for your precious metals.View Deal

Grab a Pearl Powershifter P922 Double Pedal for just $129.99 If you're an aspiring double-pedaler, or just in need of a spare, the Pearl P922's Powershifter Action Cam, adjustable heel plate and dual-surface beaters make this a bargain at $129.99.View Deal

Tama Metalworks Nickel-Plated Steel Snare Drum, $40 off Steel snares are among the most versatile additions to your kit. This 6.5"x14" example from Tama is no exception, and the black nickel finish will sit neatly within any kit. Save yourself $40 on this premium-brand snare drum today, now just $159.99.View Deal

PDP 800 Series 5-Piece Medium Duty Hardware Pack, $199.99 PDP's 800 series hardware strikes a balance between sturdiness and portability. If it's time to upgrade or augment your current hardware, this pack will kit-out your whole set for $70 off the usual price.View Deal

Mapex Armory Series Shell Pack with Fast Toms, just $699.99 Want a lot of bang for not much buck? This Mapex Armory kit in Purple Haze Satin finish has had $200 slashed off the price tag. That's a six-piece kit (including snare) from a name you can trust for under $700!View Deal

Bag a Zildjian ZBT China & Splash Pack for just $79.99 A pair of Zildjian accent cymbals for less than 80 dollars? You bet! The ZBT line is an affordable way to add quality cymbals to your setup, and at just £79.99 you can experiment with new sounds for even less.View Deal

Supercharge your snare storage for $79.99 with Proline Display your snare drum collection with pride using the Proline Snare Utility Rack. It's padded to protect your drums, and with two sturdy 30" shelves per unit your snares will always be close at hand. At $30 off the original price, this is an unmissable deal.View Deal