“Unlocking the impossible without compromising on creative control”: iZotope Ozone 12 adds new machine learning modules and a more musician-friendly AI assistant

What's new in Ozone 12, your complete mastering suite | iZotope - YouTube Watch On

Artificial intelligence is now everywhere in music production, from full-on generative apps like Suno to Output’s AI-assisted Co-Producer sample library or the stem separation tech sweeping the DAW and DJ worlds.

US developer iZotope was somewhat ahead of the ‘AI’ curve though. Its machine learning-powered ‘assistant’ feature was first introduced to its Ozone and Neutron applications all the way back in 2017. This smart analysis feature works by analysing your incoming audio and suggesting a mixing or mastering preset specifically designed to suit the source material.

(Image credit: iZotope)

This assistant tech is one of the key areas to receive an upgrade in the latest version of iZotope’s Ozone mastering suite. In Ozone 12, the Master Assistant will still suggest settings, but now allows for more creative guidance from the user. The new interface now has options to specify modules, dictate LUFS targets and select from a variety of genre presets, allowing you to shape the Assistant's suggestions around your specific tastes and intentions.

According to iZotope, Master Assistant is intended to ‘guide, not decide’ and is designed to “assist and inspire artists, unlocking the impossible without compromising on creative control.”

There’s more to Ozone 12 than just the Master Assistant though. The update also introduces a trio of new modules to work with.

Image 1 of 3 Ozone 12's Unlimiter. (Image credit: iZotope) Ozone 12's Bass Control module. (Image credit: iZotope) Ozone's Stem EQ module. (Image credit: iZotope)

The first of these is Stem EQ, which makes use of stem separation algorithms in order to individually EQ the vocal, bass, drum and instrument elements of a stereo audio file. Next up is Bass Control, which uses machine learning to intelligently refine and control low-end frequencies.

The final new module is another machine learning-powered tool named Unlimiter. This is designed to restore transients and dynamic range to overly compressed audio files.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ozone 12 also adds a new IRC 5 mode to its Maximizer module, which iZotope claims “delivers outstanding loudness and clarity without the usual tradeoffs like pumping or distortion.”

Ozone 12 is out now in three tiers – Elements, Standard and Advanced – which contain varying assortments of modules and are priced at £55/$55, £209/$219 and £479/$499 respectively. You can compare the different versions at iZotope’s website .

The latest version of Ozone is also available as part of iZotope’s Music Production Suite, which also includes iZotope’s Neutron, Nectar and RX applications, the Catalyst Series effects, Native Instruments’ Guitar Rig, and more. That bundle is priced at £769/$799.

Head to the iZotope site for more info and to try a free demo.