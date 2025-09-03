“Unlocking the impossible without compromising on creative control”: iZotope Ozone 12 adds new machine learning modules and a more musician-friendly AI assistant
The latest version of iZotope’s mastering suite claims to be more intelligent than ever
Artificial intelligence is now everywhere in music production, from full-on generative apps like Suno to Output’s AI-assisted Co-Producer sample library or the stem separation tech sweeping the DAW and DJ worlds.
US developer iZotope was somewhat ahead of the ‘AI’ curve though. Its machine learning-powered ‘assistant’ feature was first introduced to its Ozone and Neutron applications all the way back in 2017. This smart analysis feature works by analysing your incoming audio and suggesting a mixing or mastering preset specifically designed to suit the source material.
This assistant tech is one of the key areas to receive an upgrade in the latest version of iZotope’s Ozone mastering suite. In Ozone 12, the Master Assistant will still suggest settings, but now allows for more creative guidance from the user. The new interface now has options to specify modules, dictate LUFS targets and select from a variety of genre presets, allowing you to shape the Assistant's suggestions around your specific tastes and intentions.
According to iZotope, Master Assistant is intended to ‘guide, not decide’ and is designed to “assist and inspire artists, unlocking the impossible without compromising on creative control.”
There’s more to Ozone 12 than just the Master Assistant though. The update also introduces a trio of new modules to work with.
The first of these is Stem EQ, which makes use of stem separation algorithms in order to individually EQ the vocal, bass, drum and instrument elements of a stereo audio file. Next up is Bass Control, which uses machine learning to intelligently refine and control low-end frequencies.
The final new module is another machine learning-powered tool named Unlimiter. This is designed to restore transients and dynamic range to overly compressed audio files.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Ozone 12 also adds a new IRC 5 mode to its Maximizer module, which iZotope claims “delivers outstanding loudness and clarity without the usual tradeoffs like pumping or distortion.”
Ozone 12 is out now in three tiers – Elements, Standard and Advanced – which contain varying assortments of modules and are priced at £55/$55, £209/$219 and £479/$499 respectively. You can compare the different versions at iZotope’s website.
The latest version of Ozone is also available as part of iZotope’s Music Production Suite, which also includes iZotope’s Neutron, Nectar and RX applications, the Catalyst Series effects, Native Instruments’ Guitar Rig, and more. That bundle is priced at £769/$799.
Head to the iZotope site for more info and to try a free demo.
I'm the Managing Editor of Music Technology at MusicRadar and former Editor-in-Chief of Future Music, Computer Music and Electronic Musician. I've been messing around with music tech in various forms for over two decades. I've also spent the last 10 years forgetting how to play guitar. Find me in the chillout room at raves complaining that it's past my bedtime.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.