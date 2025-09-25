“Ultra-natural vocal performances that are indistinguishable from live recording sessions”: Could IK Multimedia’s "ethical" ReSing software be a gamechanger for AI voice modelling?

ReSing Overview - A plug-in and standalone app for professional voice modeling - YouTube Watch On

AI voice modelling remains controversial - there will always be those who feel uneasy about using artificially generated vocals in their music - but it’s certainly here to stay. And, as if to provide further evidence of its normalisation in music production circles, industry stalwart IK Multimedia has just announced its ReSing software.

Said to provide “professional voice modelling for desktop workflows”, this enables you to take a basic scratch vocal and turn it into something ready for release. Its “advanced” AI tech promises to capture the timbre, tone and expression of real artists, and to have been trained “ethically”.

The end result, we’re told, is “ultra-natural vocal performances that are indistinguishable from live recording sessions.

Obviously, we’ve seen this kind of trick pulled before, but IK Multimedia says that ReSing wins out against its cloud-based rivals by enabling you to do all processing on your computer. It also enables you to model your own voice for personal use or for leasing out for profit.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

We’re assured that ReSing can work its magic on pretty much any vocal track - even one recorded on your phone, for example. Up to 25 different voice models are provided, and there are also up to 25 instrument models to play with.

ReSing works both standalone and as a plugin, with ARA support meaning that, providing you’ve got an ARA-compatible DAW, you can make your vocal edits and tweak effects (Dynamics, EQ, Reverb, and Pitch Correction) from within your main music production environment. You can tweak the style of your vocal to suit the genre you’re working in, and even combine the timbre and accent of two models to create your own custom voices.

ReSing is set for release in late October and will be available in three versions. ReSing Free offers two voices, two instruments and two user models; the standard edition ($130) has 10 voices, 10 instruments and 10 user models; and ReSing Max ($200) gives you 25 voices, 25 instruments and 25 user models.

Introductory pricing means that you’ll initially be able to buy ReSing and ReSing Max for $90 and $150 respectively and, looking ahead, you’ll also be able to ‘hire’ additional ‘Session’ voices for up to a month at various price points.

Find out more on the IK Multimedia website