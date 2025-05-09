MusicRadar deals of the week: Score an impressive £400 off a Rickenbacker 330, £200 off PRS, and up to 80% off a host of synth gear

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

For synth enthusiasts, Thomann is having an epic Synth Days sale with up to a whopping 80% off on synths and studio gear! It runs from May 8th to May 18th and includes brands like Moog, Arturia, Soma, and Behringer. So, whether you're a patching wizard, a MIDI manipulator, or simply a dreamer of sonic landscapes, dive headfirst into Thomann's Synth Days for epic bargains on all things synth.

Meanwhile, Guitar Center is hosting its Live Sound Season sale, offering up to 35% off PA equipment, mixers, microphones, and more. And for those looking to upgrade their studio, Sweetwater's Recording Sale has up to 50% off on various studio gear, from leading brands such as Universal Audio, Warm Audio, AKG, and so much more.

UK readers will want to head over to Andertons, where you’ll find plenty of cut-price instruments, including models from PRS, Fender, Gibson, and more.

US Editor's picks

Kustom PA KPX10A: Save $152

This 10" powered speaker includes a class A/B amplifier with 100w peak output, perfect for small gigs or rehearsals. Save $152 at Guitar Center.

Solid State Logic SSL 12: Save $100

This 12-in/8-out interface boasts four pro-grade microphone preamps — with a further 8 channels of digital audio available via the ADAT in — and ultra-high fidelity 32-bit/192kHz AD/DA converters to capture everything from solo singer-songwriters to full drum kits with maximum clarity and definition.

Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Offset Telecaster: was $449.99 now $359.99 at fender.com If you're bored of the 'classic' guitars, then this Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Offset Telecaster does things in a completely different way. Combining the body of an offset with the electronics of an SH Telecaster, this stunning instrument is sure to turn heads when you rock up to your next practice or local venue.

UK Editor's picks

EPIC DEAL Soma Laboratory: Was £1,750, now £1,499

I have to shout out the awesome Soma Laboratory Pulsar-23, which is down from £1,750 to only £1,499. In our glowing review , we had high praise for this clever little synth, saying “the Pulsar-23 is pretty eccentric, but it’s also one of the most powerful, creative and inspiring instruments on the market right now.”

PRS SE NF3 Gun Metal Grey: Save £200!

Loaded with a trio of Narrowfield DD S pickups, this very well may be the most versatile PRS guitar to date - and better yet, you can save £200 at Andertons!

Rickenbacker 330: Save £400!

Get ready to fall head over heels for this Rickenbacker 330! It's not just any guitar; it's the iconic 6-string beauty that's rocked stages and studios for decades - and we love it in this natural walnut finish. Save a whopping £400 at PMT.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: