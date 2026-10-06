Learn to Play 26, Britain’s biggest music-making weekend, is next week: “With performing arts teaching grants having been reduced to zero and specialist training institutions facing cuts of up to 50%, it's needed more than ever”

Learn To Play is just a week away. This is the national event that encourages aspiring musicians – both adults and young people – to pick up an instrument, develop new skills and enjoy a taster lesson with an expert.

You may well have already organised your own event, but it is not too late to get involved – the event begins next weekend, from Thursday 8 October through to Sunday 11 October.

Of course, Learn To Play – which is run by the music charity Music For All - is happening at a time when provision for music and arts education in Britain is under threat, with many schools failing to meet basic music curriculum needs for young people.

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In a statement, Sonali Banerjee, the General Manager of Music For All said: “This year’s funding landscape presents a great challenge for the UK arts sector. With performing arts teaching grants having been reduced to zero and specialist training institutions facing cuts of up to 50%, the pipeline of future talent is under real pressure. Learn to Play is therefore needed more than ever; our regional music‑making activities offer access to those who might otherwise never experience the unique joy and proven well-being benefits of making music.”

“Engagement in music has long been linked to reduced depression, anxiety and pain, and improved quality of life. At Music for All, we remain committed to ensuring that disadvantaged music makers can access the financial resources they need to begin or continue their musical journey, and Learn to Play remains a fundamental part of this mission.”

Kenza Blanca, the British Moroccan singer-songwriter and Music for All ambassador, added: “Learn to Play offers free music lessons for those wanting the opportunity to start an instrument or pick one back up. I'm supporting Learn to Play because music should be available and accessible to everyone; it can help build confidence and bring people together. It’s a real sense of achievement learning to play.”

Anyway, more details of how you get involved and events that are happening in your local area can be found on the Learn To Play website at musicforall.org.uk.