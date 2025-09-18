Guitar Center’s massive Guitar-A-Thon sale has landed, and it includes $900 off a special Taylor acoustic and a host of exclusive models from Epiphone, Marshall, and more

Gear up for six-string bargains because Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is back, and I can't help but feel a surge of excitement when I see the incredible discounts on offer. For a limited period, you can snag breathtaking price reductions on top guitar brands, featuring iconic models from Gibson and Fender, along with beautiful acoustics from renowned names like Martin and Taylor, among others.

With so many fantastic deals on display, it might seem a little overwhelming. Don't worry; I’ve taken the time to sift through the Guitar Center website to curate a selection of the absolute best offers.

Whether you’re preparing for a live performance, getting ready for an important recording session, or simply treating yourself to something special, this sale has something worthwhile for everyone.

Here are 11 guitars I wholeheartedly recommend from my perspective as a professional guitar writer and reviewer.

One highlight is the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V, boasting a whopping $500 discount. While we’ve seen this model featured in previous Guitar Center sales, it looks especially striking in the Ocean Water Perimeter finish. With a mahogany body and neck, a rosewood fingerboard, and the classic trapezoid inlays, this single-cut is truly stunning. The Traditional Pro V is equipped with Grover locking machine heads and an asymmetrical neck, ensuring a modern playing experience. With an underwound vintage-style neck pickup and an overwound Tradbucker pickup at the bridge position, along with both coil-split and coil-tap options, this guitar produces an astonishing range of tones.

Another standout for me is the Martin Special GPC Grand Performance, now available with a fantastic $210 off. This guitar boasts an all-solid construction and sounds incredible. Featuring Fishman's MX pickup, it’s the perfect acoustic for live gigs, in my opinion.

Looking for a hollowbody that sounds as good as it looks? Well, the Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic may just be the best guitar for you. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds, and with $140 off, we think it is a total steal!

(Image credit: Epiphone)

It’s important to mention that Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon isn’t just about discounts of up to 30% on well-known brands; it also showcases a range of exclusive models. Among these is the striking Epiphone Flying V '70s Guitar in Silver Burst, a blacked-out Marshall DSL40CR, and a fetching blue Boss Katana.

Hurry, as the Guitar-A-Thon runs until 8 October. With so many attractive offers available, make sure to grab the opportunity before it’s gone!