Video: Ian Paice interview at the Buddy Rich Memorial Show

Paice

Deep Purple legend Ian Paice was one of several A-list stickmen to pay tribute to Buddy Rich at the London Palladium Memorial Show earlier this week. Before his stint behind the kit we grabbed Ian for a quick chat on just how you pay tribute to the incredible Buddy.

In the latest issue of Rhythm, on sale now, we celebrate the drumming genius of Buddy Rich with contributions from Dave Weckl, Gavin Harrison, Ian Paice, Cathy Rich, John Blackwell and many more. For full details on the issue head here.

