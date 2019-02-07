Youth of the Apocalypse’s favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro X
“I waited a long time to upgrade from Logic 9. My initial reaction was that it felt much simpler than 9… less serious. But that seems to have made it even more useful in the studio.
“I use it for all sorts of different approaches to recording and creating music. It really is a joy to work with and greatly helps in the songwriting process.”
Antares Auto-Tune Pro
“One of the first comments you always hear when you’re sending out early mixes for feedback is, ‘You’ve got that sound. That Auto-Tune sound’. Because it’s so distinctive, it’s become something of a Marmite effect.
“Personally, I think the trick is to use it sparsely and use it as an instrument - as opposed to an always-there/always-turned-up-to-maximum effect. It features on a fair amount of the upcoming YOTA mixtape and is ridiculously easy to use in the live shows.”
Native Instruments Battery 4
“This was the exact, user-friendly drum machine I’d always been looking for.
“As soon as I saw it, I got my own copy. With the right samples, your drums will sound very good, very quickly.”
Serato Sample
“I was shown this by another producer and asked not to let anyone know about it, but… it’s such a perfect sampler.
“Because the manipulation and creation of sound is so easy, it’s actually become one of our main songwriting tools. Safe to say, I love it!”
Waves JJP Vocals
“I worked with Jack Joseph Puig in the past - he mixed a Klaxons album - so when I saw he was making plugins, I had to check them out.
“This distinctive vocal processor ended up being my go-to effect during the time that I was writing demos, but it became such a part of the song that we ended up using it on the final mixes. Nothing else in the studio could come close to it.”
Read more about Waves JJP Vocals
The new single from YOTA: Youth of the Apocalypse, Drop The Bomb (ft MF DOOM), is out now via FADER Label.