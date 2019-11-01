Recording Week on MusicRadar

The computer may be a musical instrument in itself, capable of creating every kind of sound you could possibly imagine, but it’s also the perfect platform on which to record ‘real’ sounds. Whether you want to capture vocals, guitar, or any other kind of instrument, a Mac or PC will see you right.
But how do you go about recording on a computer? What kind of gear do you need, and how do you use it?
But how do you go about recording on a computer? What kind of gear do you need, and how do you use it?

These are the questions that will be occupying us throughout Recording Week.
We’ll add new Recording Week articles to this page as they’re published, so keep checking back to make sure that you don’t miss a thing.
What do I need to record on a computer?
Get the lowdown on audio interfaces, DAWs, mics and more
How to plug mics and instruments into your audio interface
Make sure you get set up for recording correctly
How to set the preamp gain on your audio interface
Follow these four steps to make sure you set your preamp gain correctly every time
A step-by-step guide to recording drums
How to record and mix a full kit setup
How to get the right acoustics in your recording space
Treat your room for the best possible recording results
How to set up a single mic for recording
Get the right mic in the right position
How to set up stereo mics for recording
Sometimes, two is better than one
How to record using multiple mics
Use multiple mics to capture a powerful snare drum sound
20 quick and dirty recording tips
Advanced techniques for making the most of your live performances, vocals and sampled sounds
How to record acoustic guitar
Learn how to use a single mic to capture an acoustic guitar
How to record vocals
Follow these three steps to get a good vocal recording every time
How to record harmonies
Add extra parts to accompany a vocal or other melody
How to use a DI box for recording guitar
Use DI guitar as a standalone sound or blend it in with an amp recording
How to record electric guitar and bass
Learn how to mic-up electric guitar and bass amps
How to set up a cue mix for monitoring
Learn how to set up both software and hardware cue mixes
How to 'comp' multiple recordings onto one track
Use comping to construct the perfect take
How to record, overdub and capture multiple takes
Master the art of overdubbing and learn how to capture multiple takes
12 tips for making better recordings
A dozen things to keep in mind
How to make a double track recording
Create rich textures using a simple technique