Recording Week on MusicRadar

Let’s hit the big red button and go for a take

MusicRadar Recording Week
(Image credit: Future)

The computer may be a musical instrument in itself, capable of creating every kind of sound you could possibly imagine, but it’s also the perfect platform on which to record ‘real’ sounds. Whether you want to capture vocals, guitar, or any other kind of instrument, a Mac or PC will see you right.

But how do you go about recording on a computer? What kind of gear do you need, and how do you use it? 

These are the questions that will be occupying us throughout Recording Week, brought to you in association with Universal Audio. From plugging your gear into an audio interface to setting up mics and capturing the perfect guitar or vocal sound, we’ll show you the ropes.

We’ll add new Recording Week articles to this page as they’re published, so keep checking back to make sure that you don’t miss a thing.

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

What do I need to record on a computer?

(Image credit: Future)

Get the lowdown on audio interfaces, DAWs, mics and more

How to plug mics and instruments into your audio interface

(Image credit: Future)

Make sure you get set up for recording correctly

How to set the preamp gain on your audio interface

(Image credit: Future)

Follow these four steps to make sure you set your preamp gain correctly every time

A step-by-step guide to recording drums

(Image credit: Future)

How to record and mix a full kit setup

How to get the right acoustics in your recording space

(Image credit: Future)

Treat your room for the best possible recording results

How to set up a single mic for recording

(Image credit: Future)

Get the right mic in the right position

How to set up stereo mics for recording

(Image credit: Future)

Sometimes, two is better than one

How to record using multiple mics

(Image credit: Future)

Use multiple mics to capture a powerful snare drum sound

20 quick and dirty recording tips

(Image credit: Future)

Advanced techniques for making the most of your live performances, vocals and sampled sounds

How to record acoustic guitar

(Image credit: Future)

Learn how to use a single mic to capture an acoustic guitar

How to record vocals

(Image credit: Future)

Follow these three steps to get a good vocal recording every time

How to record harmonies

(Image credit: Future)

Add extra parts to accompany a vocal or other melody

How to use a DI box for recording guitar

(Image credit: Future)

Use DI guitar as a standalone sound or blend it in with an amp recording

How to record electric guitar and bass

(Image credit: Future)

Learn how to mic-up electric guitar and bass amps

How to set up a cue mix for monitoring

(Image credit: Future)

Learn how to set up both software and hardware cue mixes

How to 'comp' multiple recordings onto one track

(Image credit: Future)

Use comping to construct the perfect take

How to record, overdub and capture multiple takes

(Image credit: Future)

Master the art of overdubbing and learn how to capture multiple takes

12 tips for making better recordings

(Image credit: Future)

A dozen things to keep in mind

How to make a double track recording

(Image credit: Future)

Create rich textures using a simple technique