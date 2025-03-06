"This console is where multi-track recording was born": The Les Paul Recording Studio opens with "meticulously restored" equipment used by the inventor and guitarist

News
By
published

"We’ve painstakingly restored Les Paul’s original gear to working condition, allowing today’s artists to record using the exact tools that revolutionized popular music"

les paul
(Image credit: The Les Paul Recording Studio)

When they hear the name Les Paul, those unacquainted with the history of music technology will likely think of the iconic Gibson guitar that bears his name. But while the late inventor and guitarist is perhaps best known for inventing the solid-body electric guitar, he was also a pioneering figure in the world of studio recording.

In recognition of Paul's achievements and innovations, a new recording studio is opening in Los Angeles that honours his legacy. Located in the United Recording Studios on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard, The Les Paul Recording Studio hosts an array of "meticulously restored" equipment that belonged to Paul, including a custom-built mixing console and 8-track tape recorder.

Built by Paul alongside engineer Rein Narma in the '50s, the 8-channel console - nicknamed "The Monster" - was designed to work alongside the world's first 8-track recorder, an Ampex 5258 Sel-Sync tape machine conceived by Paul and built by Ampex engineer Ross Snyder.

les paul

(Image credit: The Les Paul Recording Studio)

Together these formed the world's first multi-track recording set-up, utilized by Paul in his famed Hollywood garage studio. It was in this studio that Paul pioneered many recording techniques still in use today, including multi-track recording, overdubbing, close-mic'ing and tape echo.

Though it plays host to historic gear, The Les Paul Recording Studio isn't a museum exhibit: students and artists are invited to visit the studio and make use of Paul's restored equipment - alongside some "state-of-the-art" modern gear - to record new music, finding inspiration in the "rich history" the studio has to offer.

“We’ve painstakingly restored Les Paul’s original gear to working condition, allowing today’s artists to record using the exact tools that revolutionized popular music," said Michael Braunstein, Executive Director of the Les Paul Foundation.

"Combined with the newest technology and digital recording tools, the Les Paul Recording Studio will welcome musical artists, producers, engineers and students to a new and innovative studio environment that is the only one of its kind in the world.”

Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Editor

I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll probably find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about studios
Bastl Kastle 2 FX Wizard

“A great little box that would pair nicely with any of the current crop of mini-sized drum machines and synth modules”: Bastl Kastle 2 FX Wizard review
Giles Martin

“AI is not creating John's voice. John's voice existed on that cassette and we made the song around him”: Giles Martin explains why you’d be wrong to think ‘AI’ created Lennon's parts for The Beatles' Now and Then
Lead singer Johnny Rotten and guitarist Steve Jones of the punk band &quot;The Sex Pistols&quot; perform their last concert in Winterland on January 14, 1978 in San Francisco, California

“I've got no hard feelings towards John”: Sex PIstol Steve Jones is open to a truce with John Lydon
See more latest
Most Popular
Lead singer Johnny Rotten and guitarist Steve Jones of the punk band &quot;The Sex Pistols&quot; perform their last concert in Winterland on January 14, 1978 in San Francisco, California
“I've got no hard feelings towards John”: Sex PIstol Steve Jones is open to a truce with John Lydon
Neil Young and Charli XCX
Neil Young’s set clash with Charli XCX might be the big Glastonbury 2025 talking point, but it could be another Saturday night headliner who gives fans a scheduling headache
Harley Benton ST-Modern HH: the budget gear giant&#039;s latest design is a stripped-down, beginner-friendly S-style available in Seafoam Green, Black and Daphne Blue, and as a left-handed model in Seafoam Green
“Strips away all the excess to reveal a pure rock machine”: Harley Benton rolls out the ST-Modern HH – a beginner-friendly dual-humbucker S-style with Tom DeLonge vibes and a sub-$200 price tag
Kratftwerk
“We should use the tools of today’s society to create music – otherwise it is just antique”: How Kraftwerk’s The Model set the prototype for modern pop
spark
Get 3 months of access to 46 Universal Audio plugins for (almost) nothing with this unmissable Spark deal
Left to right D&#039;Arcy Wretzky (bass), Jimmy Chamberlin (drums), Billy Corgan (lead singer and guitar) and James Iha (guitar) of American rock band Smashing Pumpkins, Amsterdam, Netherlands 1st July 1993
“Probably one of the most misunderstood bands in the history of rock ‘n’ roll”: Who could Billy Corgan be talking about?
Steve Vai with David Lee Roth in 1986
“What would be totally ridiculous and would grab everyone’s interest? I said, ‘I’m going to make my guitar talk!’”: When Steve Vai was in direct competition with Eddie Van Halen
Gibson Special Acoustics [l-r]: the J-45, L-00 and Hummingbird get the Special treatment, with satin finishes and a stripped-down but pro-quality instrument that&#039;s ready for the stage.
“A package that’s simply perfect for songwriting and rehearsing”: Gibson gives three of its most-iconic acoustic guitars a Special makeover
the 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo composit image
“Headlining Glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. Truly can’t believe this!": Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and the 1975 confirmed as Glastonbury headliners
Music theory for rock and pop musicians
Psst - do you want to learn the essential theory shortcuts that rock and pop musicians actually need? These two books will give you the knowledge you’ve been missing