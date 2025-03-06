"This console is where multi-track recording was born": The Les Paul Recording Studio opens with "meticulously restored" equipment used by the inventor and guitarist

When they hear the name Les Paul, those unacquainted with the history of music technology will likely think of the iconic Gibson guitar that bears his name. But while the late inventor and guitarist is perhaps best known for inventing the solid-body electric guitar, he was also a pioneering figure in the world of studio recording.

In recognition of Paul's achievements and innovations, a new recording studio is opening in Los Angeles that honours his legacy. Located in the United Recording Studios on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard, The Les Paul Recording Studio hosts an array of "meticulously restored" equipment that belonged to Paul, including a custom-built mixing console and 8-track tape recorder.

Built by Paul alongside engineer Rein Narma in the '50s, the 8-channel console - nicknamed "The Monster" - was designed to work alongside the world's first 8-track recorder, an Ampex 5258 Sel-Sync tape machine conceived by Paul and built by Ampex engineer Ross Snyder.

(Image credit: The Les Paul Recording Studio)

Together these formed the world's first multi-track recording set-up, utilized by Paul in his famed Hollywood garage studio. It was in this studio that Paul pioneered many recording techniques still in use today, including multi-track recording, overdubbing, close-mic'ing and tape echo.

Though it plays host to historic gear, The Les Paul Recording Studio isn't a museum exhibit: students and artists are invited to visit the studio and make use of Paul's restored equipment - alongside some "state-of-the-art" modern gear - to record new music, finding inspiration in the "rich history" the studio has to offer.

“We’ve painstakingly restored Les Paul’s original gear to working condition, allowing today’s artists to record using the exact tools that revolutionized popular music," said Michael Braunstein, Executive Director of the Les Paul Foundation.

"Combined with the newest technology and digital recording tools, the Les Paul Recording Studio will welcome musical artists, producers, engineers and students to a new and innovative studio environment that is the only one of its kind in the world.”