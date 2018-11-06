US guitar deal: Sweetwater kicks off its Black Friday/Cyber Week offers with $170 off Blackstar ID:Core 150

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Sweetwater has already launched its Black Friday/Cyber Week deals for 2018, and there are some bargains to be had before BF even takes place.

Chief among the offers is the Blackstar ID:Core 150 - a highly rated 150-watt stereo amp combo with built-in effects - which is available for $170 off the regular price, at $469.

Other deals include the Celestion Classic Lead 80 12” speaker (on sale for $99), MXR Il Torino Overdrive (at $69), Pedaltrain Metro 24 TC 24”x8” pedalboard with tour case ($99).

Also on offer are several DigiTech pedals, including the SDRUM and DOD Rubberneck, plus a range of EarthQuaker Devices stompboxes.

View full details of Sweetwater Black Friday/Cyber Week deals