Thomann just knocked 11% off the Beyerdynamic DT-990 Pro headphones - our studio cans of choice

If you want to record and produce your own music at home, then one of the most essential pieces of equipment is a reliable set of studio headphones. Whether it’s for tracking vocals, mixing your latest floor filler, or waxing lyrical in a podcast, headphones are a mandatory piece of studio gear. So, if you find yourself in need of a quality set, one of our best open-back headphones top picks is currently available at a discounted price. Right now, you can bag the Beyerdynamic DT-990 Pro for only £97.29 - that’s a saving of £11.71 - at Thomann.

Beyerdynamic is one of the most trusted names in the audio world, producing everything from top-rated recording microphones - both wired and wireless - as well as some of the best closed-back and open-back headphones for a number of applications. The German-made Beyerdynamic DT-990 Pro is a firm favourite among budding producers because of their flat and neutral frequency response, making them ideal for mixing.

The extremely soft and replaceable velour earpads offer an unparalleled comfort level for the price, meaning you can mix and record for hours on end. In addition, the spring steel headband design ensures that the headphones stay securely on your head - something drummers or headbanging guitarists will appreciate.

Need to know more? Check out our full Beyerdynamic DT 990 PRO review. If you fancy taking advantage of this discount, you have until 16 April. So grab a pair of these stellar headphones while you can save a few quid.

Beyerdynamic DT-990 Pro: Was £109, now £97.29

The folks over at Thomann are looking out for the home mixers with £11.71 off the insanely popular Beyerdynamic DT-990 Pro set. These German-made headphones offer superb audio and comfort, all for an impressively low price tag.

Need a set of cans for a specific purpose? Check out our headphone buyer's guides below