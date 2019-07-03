These Walmart iPad deals might beat anything that Amazon Prime Day has to offer

For these and other iPad deals, check out the Walmart website.
With a dedicated OS on the horizon and more and more developers recognising its viability as a music-making platform, there’s never been a better time to buy an iPad.
You might be tempted to wait for Amazon Prime Day on 15/16 July before you pull the trigger, but if you just can’t wait, allow us to alert you to some excellent iPad deals from Walmart.
You can currently buy the entry-level 32GB WiFi version of the standard iPad for just $249, down from the list price $330. If you want a bit more power, you might also consider the 10.5-inch iPad Air WiFI model, currently down to $469 from $500. Then, of course, there’s the 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro, which can be had for $899 rather than $949.
Apple iPad 32GB WiFi: $249 down from $330 (save $81)
Save $81 on the 6th-generation version of Apple's 9.7-inch iPad.View Deal
10.5-inch Apple iPad Air 64GB WiFi: $469 down from $500 (save $31)
Save $31 on the latest version of the entry-level iPad Air.View Deal
11-inch iPad Pro 256GB WiFi: $899 down from $949 (save $50)
Save $50 on Apple's flagship iPad model.View Deal