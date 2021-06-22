These 5 epic keyboard, synth and MIDI controller Prime Day deals are music to our ears

Well, it's day two of Prime Day, and it's fair to say we've seen some pretty epic deals already this year on everything from electric guitars to MacBook Pros - but don't worry, all the keys players out there, we haven't forgotten about you! We've been busy scouring the web for the best deals we could find on keyboards, synths, and MIDI controllers.

Amazon has come up a little short in the keys department this year, but luckily the folks over at Musician's Friend have come to the rescue with their "key up" sales event, which sees up to 20% off keyboards and synths. Similarly, Guitar Center is also offering discounts on a host of instruments in their Gear Up To Gig sale, which offers up to 20% off not only keyboards, synths, and controllers, but guitars, drums, and PA equipment.

So whether you're looking to unleash your inner Jon Lord, become the next Vangelis, or simply improve your home studio set-up, you're sure to find something to inspire you below.

M-Audio Oxygen 49 MKIV Controller: Was $179, now $129

A sturdy MIDI controller is an essential part of any home studio. Whether you want to lay down some keys parts, trigger virtual instruments, or program drum patterns, they make life a whole lot easier. Right now, you can save $50 off this M-Audio Oxygen 49 MKIV at Musician's Friend. View Deal

M-Audio Oxygen 25 MKIVController: Was $129, now $99

Your home studio a little tight on space? Well, you don't have to miss out on the savings, as Musician's Friend has $30 off the M-Audio Oxygen 25. View Deal

Teenage Engineering OP-1: Was $1,299, now $1,121

The Teenage Engineering OP-1 looks like it would be more at home on the original TARDIS than in the recording studio but this otherworldly-looking device is equal parts synthesizer , sampler, and controller . Despite its compact size, this unique synth offers eight built-in synth engines, a myriad of effects, and LFO's. So if you are looking for a compact synth with sounds that are out of this world, then look no further than the Teenage Engineering OP-1. View Deal

Roland JUNO DS76 Essentials Bundle: $1,089.99 , now $989.99

The Roland JUNO DS76 is a lightweight modern synth perfect for the gigging musician. This intuitive synth comes jam-packed with the synth sounds that Roland is known for, as well as the ability to create your own unique voices. This epic bundle includes a Roland dust cover to keep your new synth clean and a Roland KS-10X keyboard stand.View Deal

Novation Launchpad X Pad Controller: $199.99 , now $159.99

If you’re an Ableton Live user, then the Novation Launchpad X is an essential piece of hardware for you. This super intuitive 64-pad MIDI grid controller allows you to fully take control of your software, from launching clips, manipulating sounds, and even mixing your track. So, if this sounds like something you can’t live without, you’ll find $40 off at Guitar Center right now. View Deal

Want to keep up to date with all the latest bargains? We'll be covering all the best offers on our Prime Day music deals page.

