These 18 Prime Day deals for musicians are still live - don't miss out

Well well well - that was pretty mad, wasn’t it? Prime Day always offers up some killer deals - on everything from mattresses to mountain bikes - but this year's Prime Day music deals ? Well, they were frankly off the chain. We saw some huge savings to be had, including $160 off this stunning Fender Player Strat at Guitar Center and 50% off any of Ukutune’s eight ukuleles . It was silly season over at Plugin Boutique too, where their Make Music Day sale saw discounts of up to 97% .

Luckily for you, all of these deals and many more are still live - for now. We’ve rounded up the 18 best deals for you to check out, and whether you’re after a new electric guitar , electronic drum set , guitar amp or USB microphone , there’s something in here for everyone. If you missed out during Prime Day itself, then now’s the time to pounce and grab some cracking deals while you still can.

Electric guitar deals

Squier Classic Vibe ‘60s Jazzmaster: Was $429.99, now $349.99

Squier’s Classic Vibe range is packed with giant-killers that even beginners can afford, and the ‘60s Jazzmaster can attest to that. With the traditional Jazzmaster rhythm and lead circuit, tremolo and single coil pickups, all of those iconic Jazzmaster tones are at your fingertips. The Indian Laurel ‘board and ‘C’ shaped Maple neck provide comfort and ease of playability, and vintage-style frets give that throwback vibe that Squier does so well. With $80 off the Surf Green model and the Shell Pink option available for $359.99 until June 23rd, Guitar Center has got you covered.View Deal

Fender Player Strat HSS: Was $809.99, now $649.99

Are you looking for a contemporary Strat? The Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus is an ultra-modern guitar capable of producing searing lead tones as well as the crisp, clean tones you’d usually associate with a Strat. This Guitar Center discount bags you a huge $160 discount! View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang HH: Was $179.99, now $149.99

It isn't just Strats and Teles on offer. You can also bag yourself a discounted Bullet Mustang. Featuring a dual set of humbuckers, this nifty little axe is the perfect grunge guitar. Available in the Olympic White or Surf Green finish, with $30 off.View Deal

ESP LTD EC-401QM: Was $849, now $579

LTD's EC-401 is a staple of the rock and metal guitar catalogue, and this model is no different. EMG 81/60 pickups bring it to life with a roar, and with the mahogany body and neck working in tandem, there'll be no stopping your riffs from causing some real structural damage. And with $270 off? Well, you'd be mad not to. View Deal

Acoustic guitar deals

Epiphone Masterbilt DR-500MCE: $699.99 , now $559.99

Epiphone’s Masterbilt series is one of the best around at the moment, so it’s only natural for their killer DR-500MCE to get a mention. Made with a solid Sitka Spruce top and solid Mahogany back and sides, you know it’ll provide a brilliantly balanced tone, worthy of nearly all musical scenarios. The dreadnought body size gives near infinite levels of depth to your tone, and the Fishman preamp and pickup makes sure that every last bit of personality makes it to your amp. With $140 off this Prime Day, this might be too good to miss.View Deal

Alvarez AMP660ESHB Parlor: Was $459.99, now $367.99

Alvarez, although not a huge name in the world of acoustic guitars, is definitely known for making good ones. The AMP660ESHB is a modern take on the old-school parlor guitars of days gone by, with a 14th fret neck joint and a solid headstock bringing this beauty into the modern era. It’s this elegant vibe, matched with the gorgeous shadowburst finish and Alvarez’s own SYS100 undersaddle pickup that make this a guitar you won’t want to miss out on. Save $92 at Guitar Center as part of their ‘Gear Up To Gig’ sale. View Deal

Amps & Effects deals

Fender Hot Rod Deluxe IV: Was $849.99, now $799.99

Is your current guitar amp not up to the task of gigging? Well, you can't go wrong with one of the most popular valve amps of all time - the Fender Hot Rod Deluxe. This powerhouse of an amp comes with a 12" Celestion A-Type speaker for a clear, balanced tone, while the 40W of pure valve power offers a tremendous amount of clean headroom. Top that all off with a classic Fender spring reverb and vintage tweed styling, and you have the ultimate gigging amp. View Deal

Positive Grid Spark: Save $40/£29 & get a free gig bag

Positive Grid’s Spark has taken the guitar world by storm as of late. It’s a smart practice amp powered by the BIAS tone engine, capable of so much more than you’d think. With the Spark app, recalling any one of over 10,000 tones for you to enjoy is a piece of cake. Smart features such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords make the Spark a powerful and genuinely useful practice tool, and one of the most ridiculously fun desktop amps on the market. Save $40/29 this June and grab a free Traveler gig bag in the process.View Deal

Line 6 HX Effects: Was $599.99, now $499.99

Thinking of stepping up your effects game? Well, you might want to take advantage of the $100 off the Line 6 HX at Guitar Center right now. The HX might be the younger sibling of the Helix, but it offers a lot of the same award-winning sounds in a far more compact, pedalboard-friendly format. So whether you're looking for ambient delays , shearing lead overdrive tones, or 80's chorus , you'll find it with the Line 6 HX Effects - and with $100 off, you really can't go wrong.View Deal

Ukulele deals

Ukutune Prime Day deal: Save 50% with the code PDUKE

Grab one (or more) of eight high-quality ukuleles from as little as $24.99 this Prime Day, thanks to the folks at Ukutune. With beginner and pro options in soprano, concert and tenor sizes, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Included with each uke is a free set of Aquila Nylgut strings to make sure you never stop playing, and a free gig bag to keep your uke safe and secure on the road. Use the code PDUKE until June 30th for 50% off. View Deal

Guitar accessory deals

D'Addario EXL110-3D Nickel Wound: was $16.99, now $9.99

Regular Light, 10-46 gauge, 3 sets: this is the famous string co's best-selling set, and a good versatile pick for players of all genres.View Deal

GLS Audio 20ft Tweed Cable: Was $21.44, now $16.49

If you're going to splash out on a new cable, it might as well look cool and have a discount added, right? Well, right now, you can bag this 20ft GLS tweed guitar cable for only $16.49 on Amazon. View Deal

Drum deals

Alesis Nitro Mesh + Strike 8 Monitor: $998 , now $569.99

It seems like electronic drum kits are better now than they have ever been, and the Alesis Nitro Mesh is one of our favourites. This kit is the ultimate practice companion, allowing you to drum away for hours and hours in relative silence. At the same time, the mesh heads provide the realistic feel of an acoustic kit. With 40 ready-to-play classic and modern drum sounds built in, you'll never get bored while playing this fantastic e-kit. This mega-deal from Guitar Center sees the limited edition red kit, paired with a Strike 8 drum monitor for only $569.99 - that's a saving of $428.01!View Deal

Mapex Saturn V Tour 3pc Shell Pack: Was $1,329, now $999

The Saturn has been a Mapex staple for years, and the Series V carries the torch valiantly. The Saturn V Tour is everything a gigging drummer could want. The hybrid Maple/Walnut shell, paired with Mapex’s own SONIClear bearing edge provides brilliant warmth, while still remaining punchy and bright with the right heads and tuning. These fat rock sizes will certainly bring the thunder, and with a $329 discount right now from Guitar Center, you’ll never want to stop playing. View Deal

Microphone deals

AKG Lyra USB Microphone: Was $155.00, now $125

Who says a USB microphone can’t be dripping with vintage mojo? Inspired by the likes of the legendary AKG C414, and with $30 off right now at Musician’s Friend, this powerful USB mic might be the best deal for budding podcasters, YouTubers, and even singers. View Deal

Software deals

50% off everything sale at WAVES! Use code HALF

And that's actually half off the sale price, meaning in reality you'll be saving up to 90% off some seriously killer plugins. Even better, spend $50 and get 1 free plugin, spend $90 and get 2 free plugins, spend $120 and get 3 free plugins.View Deal

Plugin Boutique: Up to 97% off

From 95% off iZotope's flagship products, to 5 of Plugin Boutique's best-selling plugins for just $/£10 as part of the Make Music Day Bundle, there's so much to explore on PB right now until June 30.View Deal