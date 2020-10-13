The top studio accessories deals this Amazon Prime Day for producers, from monitors to office chairs and everything in between

You might be hoping to snare that huge discount, this Prime Day, on a big-ticket item like a new laptop or electric guitar, but don't forget about the little things.

Is it time you ditched that crusty old office chair for a throne worthy of hours mixing your latest tracks? Perhaps you've yet to find that perfect solution for integrating your iPad into your workspace, or you're hoping to bag a bargain on a new monitor?

Luckily for you then, we have trawled the best deals on Amazon Prime Day to find you the best discounts on the perfect peripherals for your studio.

This list will be growing throughout Prime Day, so make sure you keep checking back to find the latest deals.

We'll do our utmost to keep track of any time-sensitive Lightning deals that pop up, so don't delay on grabbing your self a bargain.

Top home studio deals (US)

LaCie rugged mini 4TB external HDD | $149.99 $104.99

Save $45.00 (30%) and travel with confidence knowing the LaCie HDDs feature all-terrain durability of dust, shock, and water resistance.

Orico USB 3.0 hub | $29.99 $18.69

Save $11.30 (38%) on this USB 3.0 hub that can wither attach to the edge of a monitor or the side of your desk

SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB | $108.85 $87.99

Get a good amount of SSD storage for not a lot of money in this Prime member exclusive Amazon deal.

Aopen 27HC5R 27" curved monitor | $249.99 $169.99

Save $80 on this 27" curved full HD (1920 x 1080) gaming monitor with a 165GHz refresh rate and 5ms response time. This offer is available for Prime members.

H Huanoav Dual Monitor Stand | $25.99 $21.24

Get 18% off this dual adjustable monitor arm mount from H Huanoav, which will take two 17–27" screens. This Lightning deal is available to Prime members and will end 13 Oct at 14:45 EDT.

Gotega USB 3.0 DVD RW Drive | $23.99 $16.99

Who says physical media is dead?! With practically every laptop ditching the optical drive, now's the time to get 29% off one. This Lightning deal is available to Prime members and will end 13 Oct at 14:45 EDT.

Top home studio deals (UK)

LaCie rugged mini 1TB external HDD | £107.82 £69.48

Save £38.34 (36%) and travel with confidence knowing the LaCie HDDs feature all-terrain durability of dust, shock, and water resistance.

SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB | £114.86 £69.99

Treat yourself to a 1TB SanDisk SSD at a great price. Your music production PC will thank you for it.

Dell SE2216H 21.5-inch LCD monitor | £89.00 £69.99

Save 22% on this 21.5-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz) screen with 12 ms response time and anti-glare technology. This Lightning deal is available to Prime members and will end 14 Oct at 23:55 BST.

mfavour ergonomic office chair | £129.99 £101.99

Upgrade your home studio throne to this ergonomic, heavy-duty mesh chair and save your self £28.00 (22%). This Lightning deal is available to Prime members and will end 14 Oct at 23:55 BST.

LG UHD 27UL600 - 27-inch monitor | £409.99 £269.99

This LG 27 inch UHD (3840 x 2160), 60Hz, IPS display has taken a huge 40% price drop from Prime Day and could be the perfect way to brighten up your studio.

View Deal

Save £12 on this gas-sprung monitor arm, now £47.99

Get 20% off this adjustable monitor arm mount from Invision, which will take two 17–27" screens. This Lightning deal is available to Prime members and will end 13 Oct at 23:30 BST.

Save £15.80 on this wooden monitor stand, now just £11.19

This two-tier, black monitor stand also features cable-tidy clips and a handy phone holder, but best of all, it's a snip at 59% off. This Lightning deal is available to Prime members and will end 13 Oct at 21:30 BST.

Save £13.01 on this adjustable tablet holder, now £19.98

Grab yourself 39% off this adjustable, desk-mounted phone and tablet holder from UGREEN, which will handle your 12.9" iPad Pro. This Lightning deal is available to Prime members and will end 13 Oct at 23:30 BST.

Save £4 on this external USB DVD/CD RW Drive, now £15.99

Who says physical media is dead?! With practically every laptop ditching the optical drive, now's the time to get 20% off one. This Lightning deal is available to Prime members and will end 13 Oct at 20:55 BST.

