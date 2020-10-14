The top Fender Prime Day electric, bass and acoustic guitar deals

You can't go wrong with a Fender Strat or Tele – two electric guitar designs that have proved staying power and versatility in the hands of all kinds of player, and that's really just the start of what the Big F has to offer.

So the chance to get hold of one of its many acoustic, bass or electric guitars with a serious discount is a very tempting proposition indeed, as you'll see if you peruse the below selection of the best Fender Prime Day deals.

Electric guitars

Fender Road Worn ’50s Tele (Metallic Purple): $1,099, $899

This purple wonder is something of a rarity amongst Telecasters, and with $200 off the usual asking price, it’s a bit of a steal right now. Two Tex-Mex single coils, a three-saddle bridge and Road Worn maple neck seal this particularly good deal.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster, Black: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

Want to be a happy Gilmour? This limited-edition black Player Strat is your ticket to Pink Floyd vibes, while its trio of articulate single coils will have your leads shining. This is a crazy diamond of a deal.View Deal

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: now only $149.99

A great choice for beginners and students, this Squier Bullet Telecaster features a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and effortlessly playable Indian laurel fingerboard for hours of comfortable playing and practice.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Blue Burst): now $599.99

Save $160 on this stunning Start with alder body with a flame maple top finished in a gorgeous blue burs, maple fretboard, HSS pickup configuration and two tone knobs.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Candy Red Burst): $599.99

Knocked down from $729.99 to just under $600, this Strat is a bargain. An alder body, Pau Ferro fretboard and HSS pickup configuration are the best features of this fantastic guitar.View Deal

Acoustic guitars

Get $50 off Fender's Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat

Out of stock!

For just $449.99 at Sweetwater, you're getting an acoustic with arresting looks, a Fishman Presys III preamp system and guitar tuner, a Graph Tech Nubone saddle, gold hardware, Armstrong's signature Hellcat and double skulls inlay design, and a whole lot more.View Deal

Bass guitars

Fender Special Ed. Deluxe PJ Bass Seafoam Pearl $899 $799

The standard PJ combines Precision and Jazz Bass pickups in one instrument, but this very special PJ Bass goes further, pairing a P-Bass body with a ’70s Jazz Bass neck, complete with block inlays. View Deal

Squier Classic Vibe ’70s Precision Bass Surf Green $399 $329

If you’re looking to take your first steps in bass, there's no better brand than Squier. This Classic Vibe Precision Bass is a good pick, tool, with a Fender-designed Alnico split-coil pickup, and a slim, comfortable C-shaped neck. View Deal

Fender Player Precision Bass, Ocean Turquoise: $725 $599

Not only can you not get this especially stunning example of a Precision Bass anywhere but Guitar Center, but it’s available with $125 knocked off the asking price. View Deal

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater

This tricked-out take on the Jazz Bass is available with a whopping $80 discount, bringing prices down to $399 for a four-string, and $449 for a five-string. Even better, this active humbucker-loaded bass is available in four Sweetwater-exclusive finishes – Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin – complete with roasted maple necks and fingerboards.View Deal

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...