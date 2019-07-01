The best new music tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2019)

A month is a long time in the music tech world - certainly long enough for us to get our hands on some truly excellent gear.

Here, we’re taking a digested look at all of the music tech products that were reviewed on the site in the month of June.

We start with QU-Bit Scanned.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“While the scanned synthesis techniques may take some getting used to, Scanned is great fun to play and offers a huge variety of sounds.”

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Future Music)