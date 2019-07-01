The best new music tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2019)
A month is a long time in the music tech world - certainly long enough for us to get our hands on some truly excellent gear.
Here, we’re taking a digested look at all of the music tech products that were reviewed on the site in the month of June.
We start with QU-Bit Scanned.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“While the scanned synthesis techniques may take some getting used to, Scanned is great fun to play and offers a huge variety of sounds.”
FULL REVIEW: QU-Bit Scanned
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Softube Parallels
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Parallels manages to combine old and new into a package that goes beyond the usual virtual analogue plugin territory.”
FULL REVIEW: Softube Parallels
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Audio Damage Enso
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Enso is a powerful - if rather esoteric - source of inspiration for the experimentally-inclined loop merchant.”
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Enso
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
UAD 9.8 plugins
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The new Auto-Tune plugin is the headliner, but, for all other purposes, the V76 Preamp is the one that’ll steal your heart.”
FULL REVIEW: UAD 9.8 plugins
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
ValhallaDSP ValhallaDelay
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Combining a range of excellent-sounding delay modes with some great ambient tools, this is set to be another must-have plugin.”
FULL REVIEW: ValhallaDSP ValhallaDelay
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Native Instruments Komplete Audio 1 and 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Everything the music production novice needs to get started, and a very viable mobile solution for laptop recording.”
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Komplete Audio 1 and 2
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
PSP Audio HertzRider
MusicRadar's verdict:
“From tuning drums to bonkers sound design, HertzRider’s LFO-driven frequency shifting is powerful and creative.”
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audio HertzRider
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Process.Audio Sugar
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Sugar boils a raft of complex engineering processes down to a simple four-band plugin, and sounds great doing it.”
FULL REVIEW: Process.Audio Sugar
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Make Noise René
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A tactile sequencing powerhouse that’s really fun to use. Lots of depth for live performance with no menu diving to slow you down.”
FULL REVIEW: Make Noise René
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)