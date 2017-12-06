The best new iOS apps and hardware of 2017
iOS devices are getting more powerful every year, and so are the music making apps that run on them. We might not quite be at the stage when an iPad (or possibly even an iPhone) could become your primary production platform, but we’re not too far away from it.
The products listed below have all played their part in making 2017 another great year for iOS musicians, but which one has had the greatest impact? Have a good think and then cast your vote.
The MusicRadar Best in music tech awards 2017 are brought to you in association with Softube - Tools for the Audio Professional
Sugar Bytes Unique
We said: “Sugar Bytes’ Unique synth has been kicking around on desktop platforms for around a decade, and now it’s made the jump to iOS. Promising “mighty analogue sounds from the golden age of synthesizers,” this is an analogue-style instrument with an extra trick or two up its sleeve.”
Korg plugKey
We said: “Despite its diminutive size, you get a pair of 1/4 inch jacks, a separate minijack headphone output, master Volume knob, MIDI input and a micro USB input on the side, providing through-charge to your device. Pair the plugKey with a regular MIDI keyboard and you’ve got a super compact programming setup, or hook it up to an unused iOS device to create a nifty sound module.”
IK Multimedia iRig Pro I/O
We said: “IK Multimedia have been heavily invested in mobile music making for a good few years now, offering up all sorts of portable interfaces, controllers and accessories. The iRig Pro I/O might be their best though.”
Focusrite iTrack One Pre
We said: “Sometimes simplicity is a real winner, and that’s definitely the case with Focusrite’s iOS-ready preamp. This sleek-looking cube is entirely focussed on input duties – there’s no output or MIDI I/O; just a single combination XLR/jack input with gain control.”
Korg iWavestation
We said: “Programming iWavestation out of its comfort zone is considerably easier than it is with the real thing, though, and with up to 32 simultaneous wave sequences the sounds it makes can get utterly mental.”
Steinberg Cubasis 2
We said: “Whether you're a Cubase user or not, if you own an iPad, Cubasis is worth every penny of its - in App Store terms - 'premium' pricetag. No longer just a capable on-the-go drawing board, it's now a powerful DAW in every meaningful sense.”
ROLI Noise
What they say: “Noise is a free app that makes music mobile, so you can sketch musical ideas anywhere you take your connected device. Using simple, easy-to-learn gestures, you can create beats, melodies, and songs with a huge library of sounds.”
iMusicAlbum SynthScaper
We said: “SynthScaper is a powerful soundscape- generator that blends melodic and inharmonic sounds via multi-layered sample-based oscillators. Its interface can be a little confusing, since there’s a lot going on, but when it comes to the creation of ambient sounds, this is one of the most powerful tools we’ve tried on any platform.”
Korg iMono/Poly
We said: “As with Korg’s other analogue emulating apps, there’s a believable depth to the sound engine in the iMono/Poly. We’re mostly just hoping the app is the precursor to a full hardware reissue though…”
Winner: Apple Garageband 2.3
We said: “Where GarageBand for iOS goes next is anyone’s guess but, right now, we think that Apple is striking a pretty good balance between keeping it simple and offering more to those who demand it. The compatibility with the desktop version of GarageBand and Logic Pro is a big bonus, and the Beat Sequencer could well become your first port of call when you’re starting a track.”