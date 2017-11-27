The 6 best new cymbals of 2017
6. Stagg Genghis
The Rhythm Best in drums 2017 polls have received over 137,000 votes, and we're ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best cymbals of 2017. First up we have the Genghis line from Stagg.
We said: "Inspired by vintage sounds, but also covering the modern trend towards warmer and darker tones, Stagg’s Genghis is the company’s most complex and sophisticated cymbal line yet."
The MusicRadar Best in drums awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer
5. Istanbul Agop ART Series cymbal pack
We said: "For a budget set, these cymbals look great and are pleasingly musical. The hi-hats and crash perform beyond their humble price point and would suit a variety of styles, while the ride is more geared to louder genres."
Full review: Istanbul Agop ART Series Cymbal Pack review
4. Paiste 900 Series
We said: "The 900 Series is hugely impressive - a generous selection of diameters and a quality of sound that belies the price-point."
Full review: Paiste 900 Series review
3. Meinl Pure Alloy
We said: "As the name implies, the Pure Alloys have a clean and focused sound, especially the hats and crashes. The rides are more complex and initially quite aggressively sharp."
Full review: Meinl Pure Alloy cymbals review
2. Sabian Artisan Elite
We said: "The Elite ride is dark, dry and beautifully balanced. All the hats are smooth and subtle, the polar opposite of brash and shrill; but such exquisite cymbals do not come cheap."
Full review: Sabian Artisan Elite cymbals review
Winner: Zildjian K Custom Special Dry
We said: "Zildjian has delivered exactly what it set out to do with this re-vamped range of Special Dry cymbals. Catering for more modern tastes, the cymbals are actually surprisingly versatile."
Full review: Zildjian K Custom Special Dry cymbals review