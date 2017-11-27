The 6 best new cymbals of 2017

The Rhythm Best in drums 2017 polls have received over 137,000 votes, and we're ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best cymbals of 2017. First up we have the Genghis line from Stagg.

We said: "Inspired by vintage sounds, but also covering the modern trend towards warmer and darker tones, Stagg’s Genghis is the company’s most complex and sophisticated cymbal line yet."

