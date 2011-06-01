New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2011)
ART TubeOpto 8 (£469)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest synths, DAWs, plug-ins, interfaces, DJ gear and other products to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music and Future Music’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 165 and Future Music issue 239/240 and published on MusicRadar throughout April.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: ART TubeOpto 8
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A very well thought-out and executed device that will certainly get the job done.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ART TubeOpto 8
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 239)
Pioneer S-DJ05 (£500)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A classy combination of high quality audio and flexible control at an accurate price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer S-DJ05
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 239)
Image-Line FL Studio 10 ($359)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Some of the additions need a little more work, but FL Studio remains a uniquely enticing proposition for electronic musos.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Image-Line FL Studio 10
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 165)
Synapse Audio Orion 8 ($299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Orion is one of the most comprehensive software studios around, and it's especially strong on instruments and effects.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synapse Audio Orion 8
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 165)
Hit'n'Mix Ltd Hit'n'Mix (£80)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“As a pitch editor for single instruments, Hit'n'Mix is good, but it fails to deliver on its promise of ripping apart full mixes.”
2.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hit'n'Mix Ltd Hit'n'Mix
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 165)
Native Instruments Razor (€69)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“As refreshing as it is phat, Razor makes additive synthesis not just palatable but downright desirable.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Razor
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 165)
Native Instruments Maschine 1.6 (£499)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“There's no doubt about it, Maschine rules the roost. The only question is: what's next?”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: NI Maschine 1.6
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 240)
Waves OneKnob Bundle ($400)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Some well-implemented concepts but may leave you wanting more than a one-stop solution.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves OneKnob Bundle
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 240)
Xfer Records LFOTool ($25)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A value plug-in that combines useful presets with intuitive and quick creativity.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xfer Records LFOTool
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 240)
Denon DN-MC6000 (£695)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With a new Sample Deck mapping, this could become one of the most versatile on the market.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Denon DN-MC6000
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 240)
Mode Machines Synthlab SL1 (£799)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A versatile mono synth, but unlikely to tempt buyers from the Slim Phatty or cheaper alternatives.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mode Machines Synthlab SL1
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 240)
Korg monotribe (£192)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Korg's analogue revival continues. The monotribe sounds great and offers a fantastic workflow.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg monotribe
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 240)
Universal Audio UAD-2 Satellite DSP Accelerator (£719)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Satellite lifts compatibility restrictions for a new crop of Mac-based producers.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD-2 Satellite DSP Accelerator
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 240)
FabFilter Mastering Bundle (£343)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Provides all the mastering tools you could need. A real power-house and another fine mastering solution.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FabFilter Mastering Bundle
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 240)
Liine Kapture Pad (£3.49)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An exciting approach to controlling Ableton Live sets at a great price. iPad musicians continue to benefit.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Liine Kapture Pad
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 240)
RME Babyface (£459)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Great design plus excellent sound quality and the DSP system makes this a superb portable solution.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: RME Babyface
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 240)
Sontronics DM Drum Mics (From £119)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A set of well-tuned drum mics that deliver balanced clarity right off the bat and keep EQing to a minimum.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sontronics DM Drum Mics
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 240)
Studio Devil Virtual Bass Amp Pro ($99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great modelling plug-in that matches a big punchy sound with highly flexible tone sculpting.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Studio Devil Virtual Bass Amp Pro
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 240)
