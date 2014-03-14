Musikmesse 2014: the best new hi-tech gear

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Coming just six and a half weeks after the end of the Winter NAMM Show, it was perhaps inevitable that hi-tech gear manufacturers would be bringing fewer new products to Frankfurt than they did to Anaheim.

However, Musikmesse 2014 still has its fair share of new synths, MIDI controllers and plugins to shout about - click through to discover MusicRadar's tech highlights from the show.

