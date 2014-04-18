Music Festivals 2014: Electronic and dance events
Intro
Like the rest of the music world, the summer months are falling to the forces of dance, electronica and EDM - a fact reflected in the vast number of dedicated international festivals this year.
So grab your ultraviolet hoodie, and let's find out some of the best places to practice those dance moves this summer.
Exit Festival
Headliners: Disclosure, Skrillex, Rudimental
Location: Novi Sad, Serbia
Best reason to go: Exit's been voted Best Major Festival at the European Festival Awards 2014.
Other line-up highlights: Afrojack Vs Quintino, Carl Cox Vs Danny Telaglia, Damon Albarn
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £115, travel packages available
Creamfields
Headliners: Deadmau5, Calvin Harris, Avicii, Tiesto
Location: Daresbury, Cheshire, UK
Best reason to go: The titans of dance music, all in one place, all over a bank holiday. What's not to like?
Other line-up highlights: Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, Annie Mac, Pete Tong, Steve Angello
Tickets: Standard two-day camping is £172.50
Movement
Headliners: BMG, Carl Cox, DJ Sneak, The Martinex Brothers
Location: Hart Plaza, Detroit, USA
Best reason to go: Detroit is widely considered to be the home of EDM, having birthed techno in the mid 1980s.
Other line-up highlights: Simian Mobile Disco, Pete Tong, Jamie xx
Tickets: Three-day passes are $130.00
Global Gathering
Headliners: The Prodigy, David Guetta, Chase and Status
Location: Long Marston Airfield, Startford Upon Avon, UK
Best reason to go: The Prodigy are expected to debut new material from their long-awaited new LP.
Other line-up highlights: Alesso, Knife Party, Sub Focus
Tickets: General weekend admission starts at £132
Pukkelpop
Headliners: Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, Outkast, Royksopp and Robyn
Location: Kempische Steenweg, Hasselt, Belgium
Best reason to go: If eight stages and 200 acts aren't enough for you, rumour has it the pre-festival "boiler party" warm up is a bit legendary.
Other line-up highlights: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Snoop Dogg, Portishead
Tickets: Three day tickets are sold out, day tickets are €85
Spring Awakening
Headliners: Tiesto, Pretty Lights, Kaskade
Location: Soldier Field stadium, Chicago
Best reason to go: It's Chicago's "premier EDM festival" - and how often do you get to party in a football stadium?
Other line-up highlights: Knife Party, Diplo, Big Gigantic
Tickets: Three day admission is $224