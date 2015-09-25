"Create song ideas instantly" in Liquid Music for Ableton Live plugin

There's certainly a market for plugins that inspire your creativity, and WaveDNA has just added to the list of them by releasing Liquid Music for Live.

Designed, obviously, to be used with Ableton's DAW (specifically, you need Ableton Live Suite 9 as Max for Live is required), this enables you to 'paint' song ideas using the Sketch tool. Simply draw a shape, and the software develops melodies, chords and harmonies around it.

There are also rhythmic tools: Liquid Music for Live promises to let you make beats using "note clusters and patterns instead of individual notes". There's integration with Ableton Live Suite - the software presents you with the tools that are most relevant to the type of track you're creating - and you can also call on a wide range of presets.

You can fine-tune the results that Liquid Music produces by tweaking each part's individual 'layers'. These relate to the Sketch tool, the key you're using, the chords/progressions that are chosen, the way parts are voiced and your rhythms.

Check out the video above to see Liquid Music for Live in action - you can find out more on the WaveDNA website. A demo is available for download, and the full version is currently priced at $129 (regular price is $199).