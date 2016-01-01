10 instantly inspiring VST/AU plugins

In an ideal world, you'd approach ever music making session with a head full of ideas and the enthusiasm to turn them into fully-formed productions.

Sadly, it doesn't always work out like that, and there are inevitably going to be times when that creative spark just won't watch fire.

On those occasions, there are various things you can try. Our list of 10 fresh ways to start a new track might be all you need to solve the problem, but if you're still struggling to get going, maybe a plugin could get things moving.

We've put together a list of 10 instantly inspiring plugins that will kickstart your creativity, complete with videos showing what each one can do. When you're feeling drained and going through the motions, maybe one of these can help.