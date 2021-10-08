Could InstaComposer be the MIDI plugin that writes your music for you?

We’ve seen a fair few MIDI plugins designed to help you come up with musical and rhythmic ideas, but WA Production’s InstaComposer takes things even further by enabling you to conjure up rhythm, melody, bass, pad and chord parts at the push of a button.

The plugin is powered by a “behind-the-scenes decision making matrix that creates notes based on both mathematics and musical knowledge”. To help guide the algorithm, you have control over a certain number of specific parameters, such as repetition probability, complexity of chord shapes, harmonic variations, strumming techniques and note density.

You can also set the scale, time signature and riff length, and select how many tracks of MIDI you want to create. After InstaComposer has done its work, notes can be edited in a familiar MIDI piano roll interface, and then exported to your DAW.

Alternatively, you can route the MIDI directly from InstaComposer to your favourite virtual instruments, so you can preview all five tracks immediately.

InstaComposer comes with plenty of presets to get you started; these can be edited until the software comes up with something you’re happy with.