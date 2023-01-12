AudioCipher's word-to-MIDI melody generator is a neat way to beat creative block

AudioCipher is a curious plugin that we're filing in our "inspiration-generators" folder. The tool instantly produces MIDI data within your DAW, allowing you to drag and drop melodies and chord progressions from the plugin into any other instrument track.

The melodies and chords AudioCipher generates aren't completely random, though. The unique thing about this plugin is that it uses text as the basis for the MIDI data, so you can type in words and phrases that are translated directly into musical output.

We're not 100% clear on how this process works, but AudioCipher claims that "each word is translated, letter by letter, into a core MIDI sequence", using a "homebrewed algorithm". You're able to specify key centre, scale type, and chord type, while selecting note duration from a slider within the plugin will modify the melodic phrasing.

In practice, the plugin is essentially a randomized melody and chord generator. We're not sure how the text input affects the output in any way that the user can control, but it's a neat trick. Randomizers can be fun, and they're useful for those days that you want something quick and easy to mess around with that you can drag, drop then shape into your own idea.

AudioCipher's Version 3.0 was released last month, and bolsters the plugin with a host of new features, including an expanded scale library, and triplet subdivisions for the rhythm controls.

The plugin's available for Mac and Windows in AU and VST formats, and it's priced at $29.99.

Find out more at AudioCipher's website.