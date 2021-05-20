Could Audiomodern’s Chordjam plugin be a better composer than you are?

Following the launches of Playbeat and Riffer , which can automatically generate drum grooves and melodic sequences respectively, Audiomodern has released another songwriting buddy in the shape of Chordjam.

Designed, unsurprisingly, to help you create chord progressions, this can be viewed as a kind of ‘smart randomizer’ that will cook up chords and progressions based on settings defined by the user.

For example, you can customise the scale and rhythm, and tweak the voicings. The versatile trigger mode, meanwhile, enables you to randomise any combination of parameters with every new note played.

There are chord progression and pattern presets, and the number of chords/progressions you can generate is said to be infinite. In fact, we’re told that no two chords will ever be the same, and everything is synced to your host tempo.

Chordjam runs on PC and Mac as a VST/AU/AAX plugin, and is currently available for the introductory price of €39 (regular price is €49). There’s also an iPad version , which costs $8.