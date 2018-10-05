Stuck for ideas? Audiomodern’s Riffer can create melodies, basslines and beats for you

Described as a creative MIDI sequencer, Audiomodern’s Riffer is a plugin and iOS app that can automatically generate patterns that can then be fed to your software and hardware synths.

Naturally, you do have some control over the MIDI data that Riffer spits out. You can choose from more than 50 scales and adjust your pattern’s complexity and start/end points. Other tweakable parameters include transpose, motion and number of measures, and it’s even possible to make Riffer run endlessly by selecting the Infinity mode.

Once you’ve refined your MIDI patterns they can be dragged and dropped into your DAW if you’re using the plugin version. On iOS, you can send MIDI over WiFi or select CoreMIDI to feed other apps or compatible hardware. Audiomodern believes that Riffer has the potential to be used both in the studio and for live performance.

You can find out more on the Audiomodern website. The plugin version of Riffer is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and currently costs €39 (regular price is €49), and you can also download a demo. The iOS version costs $6.99/£6.99 and is available on the Apple App Store.

Audiomodern Riffer features