Lost your groove? Audiomodern’s Playbeat plugin will create drum patterns for you

Having previously come up with Riffer , a plugin that creates melodic patterns automatically, Audiomodern has now turned its attention specifically to beats. The Playbeat plugin is described as a creative groove randomiser; or, to put it another way, if you give it some samples, it’ll create drum loops for you.

It does this by applying random step, pitch and volume settings (you can randomise all of these at a time or select which ones you want to work on). You can also set parameters that determine the extent of the randomisation.

Up to four patterns can be generated simultaneously, meaning that there’s the potential to create polyrhythms, and Audiomodern says that no two patterns will ever be the same.

Playbeat runs as a VST/AU/AAX plugin on PC and Mac and currently costs €39 (regular price will be €59). You can download a demo, too.

There’s also an iOS version that can be purchased for $6.99/£6.99 on the Apple App Store .