Take control of your DAW with big Black Friday savings on Novation's Launchpad Pro and Launchpad X

As producers or recording engineers, we are constantly searching for ways to take the stress out of making music, and a sure-fire way to do that is to streamline our workflow. Now, there’s no better way to do that than to employ the help of a grid controller. Luckily for us then, with the Black Friday Music deals in full swing, the folks over at Sweetwater have slashed up to $35 off the Novation Launchpad Pro and Launchpad X .

Novation revolutionised the world of MIDI controllers with the release of the Launchpad, and it’s fair to say that many producers can’t live without it. Designed specially to integrate seamlessly with Ableton Live, this powerful 64-pad MIDI grid controller will give you complete command over every element of your DAW - and can even be used to seriously up the production value of your live performances too.

The Launchpad Pro is fully loaded with intelligent features that will ensure nothing gets in the way of your creativity, from velocity and pressure-sensitive pads, scale modes and a four-track, eight-note polyphonic, 32-step sequencer, you can focus on making music, not setting up your workstation. Want to know more? Read our full Novation Launchpad Pro Mk3 review .

Novation Launchpad Pro MK3: $349.99 Novation Launchpad Pro MK3: $349.99 , $314.99

This sleek and intuitive grid controller is easily one of the most popular on the market, and it’s easy to see why. Not only will the Launchpad seamlessly integrate with your DAW making it easier to trigger sounds and control parameters, but it is also one of the most “playable” controllers around - with a built-in four-track, eight-note polyphonic, 32-step sequencer and fully responsive pads.

Novation Launchpad X: Was $199.99, now $169.99 Novation Launchpad X: Was $199.99, now $169.99

Don’t need all the bells and whistles of the Launchpad Pro? Well, it’s worth considering the Launchpad X. Okay, it may not have all the features found on its big brother, but it will certainly still streamline your workflow, and with $30 off, you really can’t go wrong.

