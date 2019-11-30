More

Supercharge your guitar recordings with big Cyber Weekend plugin savings for guitarists

Waves is offering HUGE money off PRS Supermodels, Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel and more

(Image credit: Waves)

Cyber Weekend is well underway, and so far we've seen big savings on everything from guitars, to amps, pedals and even guitar lessons

One area that's less obvious but could give your recorded guitar sound a new lease of life, is the humble guitar plugin. Waves is the daddy when it comes to recording software of all kinds, and we've spied some crazy deals on guitar specific plugins in their massive Cyber Weekend sale.

Five of Waves' best guitar recording plugins - the Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel, GTR Solo, PRS SuperModels, CLA Guitars and Renaissance Axx - have been reduced by as much as 70 percent.

Each of these plugins will do wonders for your guitar recordings, so take a look at all five and see which strikes your fancy. Be sure to act fast as these deals end tonight!

But that's not all. Waves is offering a free plugin to anyone who spends over $50 and two free plugins for $100+ transactions. Choose any from this list.

The best Cyber Weekend guitar plugin deals

Get Waves' Renaissance Axx Plugin for $79 $29.99
Engineered for guitars, the R-Axx is an all-in-one dynamics processor that delivers mix-ready results in seconds. Get it now for an astonishingly low price.View Deal

Get Waves' CLA Guitars Plugin for $99 $29.99
This all-in-one multi-effect guitar plugin – developed in collaboration with Grammy-winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge – can give you professional-sounding tone instantly.View Deal

Get Waves' PRS Supermodels Plugin for $129 $39.99
Created in collaboration with Paul Reed Smith himself, the Waves PRS SuperModels plugin models three high-end PRS amps – the Archon, the Dallas and the Blue Sierra/V9. Act quickly and get the set for just $40.View Deal

Get Waves' Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel for $99 $29.99
Developed in collaboration with legendary producer and engineer Eddie Kramer, this plugin brings the best in '60s and '70s classic rock tone to your fingertips.View Deal

Get Waves' GTR Solo plugin for $49 $14.99
This plugin features models of amps by the likes of Fender, Vox, Marshall and more, plus distortion, modulation and ambient effects. At $15, it's an absolute steal.View Deal

