Supercharge your guitar recordings with big Cyber Weekend plugin savings for guitarists

Cyber Weekend is well underway, and so far we've seen big savings on everything from guitars, to amps, pedals and even guitar lessons.

One area that's less obvious but could give your recorded guitar sound a new lease of life, is the humble guitar plugin. Waves is the daddy when it comes to recording software of all kinds, and we've spied some crazy deals on guitar specific plugins in their massive Cyber Weekend sale.

Five of Waves' best guitar recording plugins - the Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel, GTR Solo, PRS SuperModels, CLA Guitars and Renaissance Axx - have been reduced by as much as 70 percent.

Each of these plugins will do wonders for your guitar recordings, so take a look at all five and see which strikes your fancy. Be sure to act fast as these deals end tonight!

But that's not all. Waves is offering a free plugin to anyone who spends over $50 and two free plugins for $100+ transactions. Choose any from this list.

The best Cyber Weekend guitar plugin deals

Get Waves' PRS Supermodels Plugin for $129 $39.99

Created in collaboration with Paul Reed Smith himself, the Waves PRS SuperModels plugin models three high-end PRS amps – the Archon, the Dallas and the Blue Sierra/V9. Act quickly and get the set for just $40.View Deal

Cyber Monday deals from around the web