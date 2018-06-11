Solar Guitars unveils the all-mahogany, EverTune-equipped S1.6ET LTD

It’s been a busy month or so for Ola Englund’s rapidly expanding Solar Guitars co; following eight new models and an At The Gates signature electric, the YouTube mogul has now announced a limited-edition model, the S1.6ET LTD.

The S1.6ET LTD is Solar’s first Type S guitar to feature all-mahogany construction (that's both the body and neck, people), and packs a flame maple veneer on top of the body and headstock.

Most excitingly, it offers the ultra-stable EverTune bridge, as well as Grover locking tuners, 24-fret ebony fingerboard, Duncan Solar HB114 humbuckers and Luminlay side dots.

“With the addition of the new S1.6ET Limited Edition in flame Solar burst matte finish, we are spicing up the Solar Type S line with a touch of classic elegance”, says Ola.

The Solar S1.6ET LTD is available to preorder now from Solar Guitars for $/€1,299, and ships in early July.